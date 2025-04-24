Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Q1 2025 Results And Reaffirms Guidance For 2025
Reported GAAP Basis
|
|
Adjusted Basis1
|
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q1
|
Net Sales
|
|
$3.64 bn
|
|
$3.64 bn
|
% vs prior year
|
|
4.8 %
|
|
6.4 %
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
$0.38
|
|
$0.42
|
% vs prior year
|
|
15.2 %
|
|
10.5 %
Commenting on the results, CEO Tim Cofer stated, "Our first quarter performance represented a strong start to the year. We delivered healthy top- and bottom-line growth, driven by momentum in key categories and brands, high-quality commercial execution, and disciplined expense management. We also advanced our strategic initiatives and evolved KDP's leadership and governance, which continued with today's addition of two new independent directors to our Board of Directors. Our reaffirmed full year outlook incorporates our latest view of changing market conditions and we expect another solid year of growth in 2025."
First Quarter Consolidated Results
Net sales for the first quarter increased 4.8% to $3.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 6.4%, driven by volume/mix growth of 3.6% and favorable net price realization of 2.8%. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 2.9 percentage points to volume/mix growth.
GAAP operating income increased 4.7% to $801 million, aided by a favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 3.9% to $847 million and totaled 23.3% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth was driven by net sales growth, productivity savings, and overhead efficiencies, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures.
GAAP net income increased 13.9% to $517 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, aided by a favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 8.5% to $568 million and Adjusted diluted EPS increased 10.5% to $0.42. Adjusted diluted EPS growth was driven by the Adjusted operating income growth and a realized gain on the sale of our investment in Vita Coco.
Operating cash flow for the first quarter was $209 million and free cash flow totaled $102 million.
|
________________________________
|
1 Adjusted financial metrics presented in this release are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability. Adjusted growth rates are non-GAAP, excluding items affecting comparability and presented on a constant currency basis. See reconciliations of GAAP results to Adjusted results on a constant currency basis in the accompanying tables.
First Quarter Segment Results
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
Net sales for the first quarter increased 11.0% to $2.3 billion, driven by volume/mix growth of 8.0% and favorable net price realization of 3.0%. Segment growth reflected market share gains in carbonated soft drinks, energy, and sports hydration, as well as the acquisition of GHOST.
GAAP operating income increased 6.3% to $654 million, which included an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income increased 8.7% to $676 million and totaled 29.1% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income growth was driven by net sales growth and productivity savings, partially offset by the impact of inflationary pressures and lapping a larger earned C4 performance incentive in the year-ago period.
U.S. Coffee
Net sales for the first quarter decreased 3.7% to $0.9 billion. Favorable net price realization of 1.5% was more than offset by a volume/mix decline of 5.2%. The timing of category pricing actions implemented in reaction to escalating green coffee costs weighed on volume/mix trends in the quarter.
GAAP operating income decreased 18.5% to $202 million, which included an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income decreased 12.5% to $253 million and totaled 28.8% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income reflected the net sales decline and the impact of inflationary pressures, which more than offset productivity savings.
International
Net sales for the first quarter decreased 6.3% to $0.4 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 5.4%, driven by favorable net price realization of 4.1% and volume/mix growth of 1.3%. Refreshment beverages momentum, including in mineral water and carbonated soft drinks, was strong across Canada and Mexico.
GAAP operating income decreased 19.6% to $90 million, including an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange translation and an unfavorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income decreased 4.6% to $93 million and totaled 21.4% of net sales. GAAP and Adjusted operating income reflected the impact of inflationary pressures and higher SG&A costs, which more than offset net sales growth and productivity savings.
2025 Guidance
The 2025 guidance provided below is presented on a constant currency, non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company's control on certain items, such as non-cash gains or losses resulting from mark-to-market adjustments of derivative instruments, among others, which could be material. Reconciling such items would require unreasonable efforts.
KDP reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range. At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one percentage point headwind to full year top- and bottom-line growth.
Board Appointments
In a separate press release today, the Company announced the appointment of two new independent directors to its Board of Directors effective April 24, 2025.
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$ 3,635
|
|
$ 3,468
|
Cost of sales
|
1,650
|
|
1,528
|
Gross profit
|
1,985
|
|
1,940
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
1,192
|
|
1,176
|
Other operating income, net
|
(8)
|
|
(1)
|
Income from operations
|
801
|
|
765
|
Interest expense, net
|
148
|
|
178
|
Other income, net
|
(7)
|
|
(7)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
660
|
|
594
|
Provision for income taxes
|
143
|
|
140
|
Net income
|
$ 517
|
|
$ 454
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ 0.38
|
|
$ 0.33
|
Diluted
|
0.38
|
|
0.33
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1,357.1
|
|
1,380.7
|
Diluted
|
1,362.2
|
|
1,387.7
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
(in millions, except share and per share data)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 653
|
|
$ 510
|
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
|
80
|
|
80
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
1,329
|
|
1,502
|
Inventories
|
1,539
|
|
1,299
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
745
|
|
606
|
Total current assets
|
4,346
|
|
3,997
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
2,951
|
|
2,964
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
1,568
|
|
1,543
|
Goodwill
|
20,062
|
|
20,053
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
23,616
|
|
23,634
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,116
|
|
1,200
|
Deferred tax assets
|
40
|
|
39
|
Total assets
|
$ 53,699
|
|
$ 53,430
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 3,154
|
|
$ 2,985
|
Accrued expenses
|
1,201
|
|
1,584
|
Structured payables
|
31
|
|
41
|
Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term obligations
|
3,999
|
|
2,642
|
Other current liabilities
|
786
|
|
835
|
Total current liabilities
|
9,171
|
|
8,087
|
Long-term obligations
|
11,927
|
|
12,912
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
5,430
|
|
5,435
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
2,724
|
|
2,753
|
Total liabilities
|
29,252
|
|
29,187
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 1,358,162,801
and 1,356,664,609 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively
|
14
|
|
14
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
19,711
|
|
19,712
|
Retained earnings
|
4,997
|
|
4,793
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(275)
|
|
(276)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
24,447
|
|
24,243
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 53,699
|
|
$ 53,430
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$ 517
|
|
$ 454
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation expense
|
106
|
|
101
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
34
|
|
33
|
Other amortization expense
|
23
|
|
36
|
Provision for sales returns
|
11
|
|
14
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(6)
|
|
21
|
Employee stock-based compensation expense
|
22
|
|
28
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
(6)
|
|
1
|
Unrealized loss on foreign currency
|
-
|
|
8
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|
(62)
|
|
10
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
(10)
|
|
(7)
|
Earned equity from distribution arrangements
|
(10)
|
|
(45)
|
Other, net
|
(2)
|
|
3
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of business acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
164
|
|
42
|
Inventories
|
(239)
|
|
(65)
|
Income taxes receivable and payables, net
|
(27)
|
|
(10)
|
Other current and non-current assets
|
(110)
|
|
(136)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(173)
|
|
(398)
|
Other current and non-current liabilities
|
(23)
|
|
(5)
|
Net change in operating assets and liabilities
|
(408)
|
|
(572)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
209
|
|
85
|
Investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|
(120)
|
|
(158)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
|
13
|
|
-
|
Purchases of intangibles
|
(14)
|
|
(31)
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
-
|
|
(6)
|
Other, net
|
64
|
|
2
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(57)
|
|
(193)
|
Financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of Notes
|
-
|
|
3,000
|
Repayments of Notes
|
-
|
|
(1,150)
|
Net issuance (repayment) of commercial paper
|
1,356
|
|
(188)
|
Repayment of term loan
|
(990)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from structured payables
|
8
|
|
23
|
Repayments of structured payables
|
(18)
|
|
(30)
|
Cash dividends paid
|
(312)
|
|
(299)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
-
|
|
(1,105)
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements
|
(23)
|
|
(41)
|
Payments on finance leases
|
(25)
|
|
(31)
|
Other, net
|
(3)
|
|
(21)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(7)
|
|
158
|
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents:
|
|
|
|
Net change from operating, investing, and financing activities
|
145
|
|
50
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
Beginning balance
|
608
|
|
267
|
Ending balance
|
$ 751
|
|
$ 317
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
|
$ 2,323
|
|
$ 2,093
|
U.S. Coffee
|
877
|
|
911
|
International
|
435
|
|
464
|
Total net sales
|
$ 3,635
|
|
$ 3,468
|
|
|
|
|
Income from Operations
|
|
|
|
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
|
$ 654
|
|
$ 615
|
U.S. Coffee
|
202
|
|
248
|
International
|
90
|
|
112
|
Unallocated corporate costs
|
(145)
|
|
(210)
|
Total income from operations
|
$ 801
|
|
$ 765
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures that reflect the way management evaluates the business may provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results, trends and ongoing performance on a comparable basis.
Specifically, investors should consider the following with respect to our financial results:
Adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability.
Items affecting comparability: Defined as certain items that are excluded for comparison to prior year periods, adjusted for the tax impact as applicable. Tax impact is determined based upon an approximate rate for each item. For each period, management adjusts for (i) the unrealized mark-to-market impact of derivative instruments not designated as hedges in accordance with U.S. GAAP that do not have an offsetting risk reflected within the financial results, as well as the unrealized mark-to-market impact of our Vita Coco investment prior to its sale in the first quarter of 2025; (ii) the amortization associated with definite-lived intangible assets; (iii) the amortization of the deferred financing costs associated with the DPS Merger; (iv) the amortization of the fair value adjustment of the senior unsecured notes obtained as a result of the DPS Merger; (v) stock compensation expense and the associated windfall tax benefit attributable to the matching awards made to employees who made an initial investment in KDP; (vi) transaction costs for significant business combinations (completed or abandoned); and (vii) other certain items that are excluded for comparison purposes to prior year periods.
For the first quarter of 2025, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring adjustments associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the 2024 Network Optimization; (v) the impact of the step-up of acquired inventory associated with the GHOST acquisition; (vi) integration expenses associated with the GHOST transactions; (vii) the change in our mandatory redemption liability for GHOST; and (viii) non-cash changes in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets as a result of tax rate or apportionment changes.
For the first quarter of 2024, the other certain items excluded for comparison purposes include (i) productivity expenses; (ii) restructuring expenses associated with the 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment; (iii) costs related to significant non-routine legal matters, including the antitrust litigation; and (iv) restructuring expenses associated with the 2024 Network Optimization.
Constant currency adjusted: Defined as certain financial statement captions and metrics adjusted for certain items affecting comparability, calculated on a constant currency basis by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.
For the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, the supplemental financial data set forth below includes reconciliations of adjusted and constant currency adjusted financial measures to the applicable financial measure presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the same period.
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in millions, except %)
|
Gross profit
|
|
Gross
|
|
Income from
|
|
Operating
|
For the First Quarter of 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
$ 1,985
|
|
54.6 %
|
|
$ 801
|
|
22.0 %
|
Items Affecting Comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Productivity
|
25
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
Mark to market
|
(39)
|
|
|
|
(43)
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
-
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
Stock compensation
|
-
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
GHOST integration
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Inventory step-up
|
15
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
$ 1,987
|
|
54.7 %
|
|
$ 847
|
|
23.3 %
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
|
|
(0.1) %
|
Constant currency adjusted
|
|
|
54.6 %
|
|
|
|
23.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the First Quarter of 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
$ 1,940
|
|
55.9 %
|
|
$ 765
|
|
22.1 %
|
Items Affecting Comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Productivity
|
14
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
Mark to market
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
-
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
Stock compensation
|
-
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
-
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
-
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Adjusted
|
$ 1,951
|
|
56.3 %
|
|
$ 825
|
|
23.8 %
|
|
Refer to pages A-8 and A-9 for reconciliations of reported net sales to constant currency net sales and adjusted income from
operations to constant currency adjusted income from operations.
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - CONSOLIDATED
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in millions, except % and per share data)
|
Interest
|
|
Income before
|
|
Provision for
|
|
Effective tax
|
|
Net income
|
|
Diluted
|
For the First Quarter of 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
$ 148
|
|
$ 660
|
|
$ 143
|
|
21.7 %
|
|
$ 517
|
|
$ 0.38
|
Items Affecting Comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Productivity
|
-
|
|
32
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
0.02
|
Mark to market
|
23
|
|
(34)
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
(0.02)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
-
|
|
34
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
0.02
|
Stock compensation
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
Amortization of fair value debt adjustment
|
(4)
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
GHOST integration
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
0.01
|
Inventory step-up
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
0.01
|
Change in deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill and other intangible assets
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
Adjusted
|
$ 167
|
|
$ 730
|
|
$ 162
|
|
22.2 %
|
|
$ 568
|
|
$ 0.42
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- %
|
|
|
|
|
Constant currency adjusted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the First Quarter of 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
$ 178
|
|
$ 594
|
|
$ 140
|
|
23.6 %
|
|
$ 454
|
|
$ 0.33
|
Items Affecting Comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Productivity
|
-
|
|
36
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
0.02
|
Mark to market
|
(35)
|
|
18
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
0.01
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
-
|
|
33
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
0.02
|
Stock compensation
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
Amortization of fair value of debt adjustment
|
(4)
|
|
4
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
Adjusted
|
$ 139
|
|
$ 695
|
|
$ 165
|
|
23.7 %
|
|
$ 530
|
|
$ 0.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change - adjusted
|
20.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2 %
|
|
10.5 %
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
- %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.3 %
|
|
- %
|
Change - Constant currency adjusted
|
20.1 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8.5 %
|
|
10.5 %
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in millions, except %)
|
U.S.
|
|
U.S. Coffee
|
|
International
|
|
Unallocated
|
|
Total
|
For the First Quarter of 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported - Income from Operations
|
$ 654
|
|
$ 202
|
|
$ 90
|
|
$ (145)
|
|
$ 801
|
Items Affecting Comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Productivity
|
-
|
|
25
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
32
|
Mark to market
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(43)
|
|
(43)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
7
|
|
24
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
34
|
Stock compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
(1)
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
GHOST integration
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
Inventory step-up
|
15
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
Adjusted - Income from Operations
|
$ 676
|
|
$ 253
|
|
$ 93
|
|
$ (175)
|
|
$ 847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change - adjusted
|
8.7 %
|
|
(12.5) %
|
|
(14.7) %
|
|
(10.3) %
|
|
2.7 %
|
Impact of foreign currency
|
- %
|
|
- %
|
|
10.1 %
|
|
0.6 %
|
|
1.2 %
|
Change - constant currency adjusted
|
8.7 %
|
|
(12.5) %
|
|
(4.6) %
|
|
(9.7) %
|
|
3.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the First Quarter of 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported - Income from Operations
|
$ 615
|
|
$ 248
|
|
$ 112
|
|
$ (210)
|
|
$ 765
|
Items Affecting Comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Productivity
|
2
|
|
14
|
|
-
|
|
20
|
|
36
|
Mark to market
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(6)
|
|
(13)
|
|
(19)
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
5
|
|
25
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
33
|
Stock compensation
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Transaction costs
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
2
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
Adjusted - Income from Operations
|
$ 622
|
|
$ 289
|
|
$ 109
|
|
$ (195)
|
|
$ 825
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
CHANGE IN NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN - CONSOLIDATED AND SEGMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Impact of Foreign
|
|
Constant Currency
|
For the first quarter of 2025:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.0 %
|
|
- %
|
|
11.0 %
|
U.S. Coffee
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3.7)
|
|
-
|
|
(3.7)
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6.3)
|
|
11.7
|
|
5.4
|
Total change in net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.8
|
|
1.6
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Items
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
Impact of
|
|
Constant
|
For the first quarter of 2025:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
|
|
28.2 %
|
|
0.9 %
|
|
29.1 %
|
|
- %
|
|
29.1 %
|
U.S. Coffee
|
|
23.0
|
|
5.8
|
|
28.8
|
|
-
|
|
28.8
|
International
|
|
20.7
|
|
0.7
|
|
21.4
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
21.3
|
Total operating margin
|
|
22.0
|
|
1.3
|
|
23.3
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
23.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
Items Affecting
|
|
Adjusted
|
For the first quarter of 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Refreshment Beverages
|
|
|
|
|
|
29.4 %
|
|
0.3 %
|
|
29.7 %
|
U.S. Coffee
|
|
|
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
4.5
|
|
31.7
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.1
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
23.5
|
Total operating margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
1.7
|
|
23.8
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA AND MANAGEMENT LEVERAGE RATIO
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in millions, except for ratio)
|
LAST TWELVE
|
Net income
|
$ 1,504
|
Interest expense, net
|
705
|
Provision for income taxes
|
476
|
Depreciation expense
|
427
|
Other amortization
|
165
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
134
|
EBITDA
|
$ 3,411
|
Items affecting comparability:
|
|
Productivity
|
$ 109
|
Mark to market
|
(11)
|
Stock compensation
|
12
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
12
|
Transaction costs
|
38
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
37
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
51
|
GHOST integration
|
4
|
Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST
|
11
|
Termination fees for distribution rights related to GHOST
|
225
|
Inventory step-up
|
19
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
718
|
Impairment of investments and note receivable
|
2
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 4,638
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
Principal amounts of:
|
|
Commercial paper notes
|
$ 2,972
|
Senior unsecured notes
|
13,093
|
Total principal amounts
|
16,065
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
653
|
Total principal amounts less cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 15,412
|
|
|
March 31, 2025 Management Leverage Ratio
|
3.3
|
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA - LAST TWELVE MONTHS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
(in millions)
|
SECOND
|
|
THIRD
|
|
FOURTH
|
|
FIRST
|
|
LAST
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 515
|
|
$ 616
|
|
$ (144)
|
|
$ 517
|
|
$ 1,504
|
Interest expense, net
|
204
|
|
106
|
|
247
|
|
148
|
|
705
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
157
|
|
186
|
|
(10)
|
|
143
|
|
476
|
Depreciation expense
|
106
|
|
103
|
|
112
|
|
106
|
|
427
|
Other amortization
|
65
|
|
39
|
|
38
|
|
23
|
|
165
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
34
|
|
33
|
|
33
|
|
34
|
|
134
|
EBITDA
|
$ 1,081
|
|
$ 1,083
|
|
$ 276
|
|
$ 971
|
|
$ 3,411
|
Items affecting comparability:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Productivity
|
$ 35
|
|
$ 23
|
|
$ 26
|
|
$ 25
|
|
$ 109
|
Mark to market
|
(10)
|
|
33
|
|
(23)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(11)
|
Stock compensation
|
3
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
|
12
|
Non-routine legal matters
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
5
|
|
3
|
|
12
|
Transaction costs
|
1
|
|
13
|
|
25
|
|
(1)
|
|
38
|
Restructuring - 2023 CEO Succession and Associated Realignment
|
11
|
|
3
|
|
24
|
|
(1)
|
|
37
|
Restructuring - 2024 Network Optimization
|
19
|
|
24
|
|
6
|
|
2
|
|
51
|
GHOST integration
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
|
4
|
Change in mandatory redemption liability for GHOST
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
11
|
Termination fees for distribution rights related to GHOST
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
225
|
|
-
|
|
225
|
Inventory step-up
|
-
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
19
|
Impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
718
|
|
-
|
|
718
|
Impairment of investments and note receivable
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 1,141
|
|
$ 1,190
|
|
$ 1,288
|
|
$ 1,019
|
|
$ 4,638
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INFORMATION
FREE CASH FLOW
(UNAUDITED)
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property, plant, and equipment, proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment, and certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods. For the first quarter of 2025 and 2024, there were no certain items excluded for comparison to prior year periods.
|
|
|
First Quarter
|
(in millions)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$ 209
|
|
$ 85
|
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
(120)
|
|
(158)
|
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
13
|
|
-
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
$ 102
|
|
$ (73)
