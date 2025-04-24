CBIZ REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
%
|
|
2024
|
|
%
|
Revenue
|
|
$ 838,014
|
|
100.0 %
|
|
$ 494,297
|
|
100.0 %
|
Operating expenses (1)
|
|
609,912
|
|
72.8
|
|
376,485
|
|
76.2
|
Gross margin
|
|
228,102
|
|
27.2
|
|
117,812
|
|
23.8
|
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
|
|
28,070
|
|
3.3
|
|
18,711
|
|
3.8
|
Operating income
|
|
200,032
|
|
23.9
|
|
99,101
|
|
20.0
|
Other (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(25,156)
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
(4,511)
|
|
(0.9)
|
Other income (expense), net (1) (2)
|
|
(1,966)
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
9,424
|
|
1.9
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
(27,122)
|
|
(3.2)
|
|
4,913
|
|
1.0
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
172,910
|
|
20.7
|
|
104,014
|
|
21.0
|
Income tax expense
|
|
50,137
|
|
|
|
27,130
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
122,773
|
|
14.7
|
|
76,884
|
|
15.6
|
Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 122,773
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
$ 76,884
|
|
15.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
|
$ 1.91
|
|
|
|
$ 1.53
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 1.91
|
|
|
|
$ 1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
64,142
|
|
|
|
50,221
|
|
|
Other data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|
|
$ 237,620
|
|
|
|
$ 118,830
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS (3)
|
|
$ 2.29
|
|
|
|
$ 1.63
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income before income tax expense."
|
|
|
|
Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, are as follows (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
2024
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
Operating (income) expenses
|
|
$ (2,432)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
$ 8,576
|
|
1.7 %
|
|
Corporate general & administrative (income) expenses
|
|
(119)
|
|
- %
|
|
1,057
|
|
0.2 %
|
|
Other (expenses) income, net
|
|
(2,551)
|
|
(0.3) %
|
|
9,633
|
|
1.9 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
As
|
|
Deferred
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
% of
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Deferred
|
|
Adjusted
|
|
% of
|
|
Gross margin
|
$ 228,102
|
|
$ (2,432)
|
|
$ 225,670
|
|
26.9 %
|
|
$ 117,812
|
|
$ 8,576
|
|
$ 126,388
|
|
25.6 %
|
|
Operating income
|
200,032
|
|
(2,551)
|
|
197,481
|
|
23.6 %
|
|
99,101
|
|
9,633
|
|
108,734
|
|
22.0 %
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(1,966)
|
|
2,551
|
|
585
|
|
0.1 %
|
|
9,424
|
|
(9,633)
|
|
(209)
|
|
- %
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
172,910
|
|
-
|
|
172,910
|
|
20.7 %
|
|
104,014
|
|
-
|
|
104,014
|
|
21.0 %
|
|
|
(2)
|
Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, is expense of $0.5 million and $0.4 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
Refer to the schedules reconciling Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the non-GAAP financial measures to stockholders and investors.
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
$ 713,661
|
|
$ 372,630
|
Benefits and Insurance Services
|
|
112,976
|
|
108,408
|
National Practices
|
|
11,377
|
|
13,259
|
Total
|
|
$ 838,014
|
|
$ 494,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
|
$ 203,168
|
|
$ 107,069
|
Benefits and Insurance Services
|
|
27,618
|
|
24,771
|
National Practices
|
|
1,112
|
|
1,326
|
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense
|
|
(6,228)
|
|
(6,778)
|
Deferred compensation
|
|
2,432
|
|
(8,576)
|
Total
|
|
$ 228,102
|
|
$ 117,812
|
|
|
(1)
|
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains or losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income
|
|
$ 122,773
|
|
$ 76,884
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
24,791
|
|
9,468
|
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
|
|
417
|
|
550
|
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net
|
|
502
|
|
434
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
5,639
|
|
2,638
|
Other noncash adjustments
|
|
5,329
|
|
2,207
|
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
|
159,451
|
|
92,181
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
|
|
(247,717)
|
|
(155,901)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(88,266)
|
|
(63,720)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(4,961)
|
|
(28,702)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
55,363
|
|
71,188
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(37,864)
|
|
(21,234)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|
|
$ 187,170
|
|
$ 157,148
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
|
$ 149,306
|
|
$ 135,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 8,850
|
|
$ 1,402
|
Restricted cash
|
|
40,777
|
|
27,740
|
Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients
|
|
99,679
|
|
106,772
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$ 149,306
|
|
$ 135,914
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 8,850
|
|
$ 13,826
|
Restricted cash
|
|
40,777
|
|
38,661
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
735,426
|
|
534,858
|
Other current assets
|
|
76,847
|
|
72,528
|
Current assets before funds held for clients
|
|
861,900
|
|
659,873
|
Funds held for clients
|
|
140,932
|
|
175,853
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
|
2,906,525
|
|
2,945,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
4,585,498
|
|
4,470,883
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities before client fund obligations, excluding short-term debt
|
|
452,970
|
|
463,697
|
Client fund obligations
|
|
140,867
|
|
175,928
|
Total short-term debt, net
|
|
66,226
|
|
66,177
|
Total long-term debt, net
|
|
1,462,504
|
|
1,333,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
2,670,797
|
|
2,690,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
(918,327)
|
|
(910,601)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,914,701
|
|
1,779,983
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt to equity
|
|
79.8 %
|
|
78.6 %
|
Days sales outstanding (DSO) (1)
|
|
96
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
|
54,089
|
|
50,198
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
63,843
|
|
52,375
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
|
64,142
|
|
52,661
|
|
|
(1)
|
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve-months daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on March 31, 2024, was 101.
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
Financial
|
|
Benefits and
|
|
National
|
|
Corporate &
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
EPS
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 203,353
|
|
$ 27,945
|
|
$ 1,112
|
|
$ (109,637)
|
|
$ 122,773
|
|
$ 1.91
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Integration costs related to acquisitions (2)
|
4,900
|
|
156
|
|
-
|
|
10,636
|
|
15,692
|
|
0.25
|
Amortization of acquired intangible
|
16,890
|
|
1,776
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
18,666
|
|
0.29
|
Income tax effect related to adjustments
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(9,964)
|
|
(9,964)
|
|
(0.16)
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
$ 225,143
|
|
$ 29,877
|
|
$ 1,112
|
|
$ (108,965)
|
|
$ 147,167
|
|
$ 2.29
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
25,156
|
|
25,156
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
50,137
|
|
50,137
|
|
|
Tax effect related to the adjustments above
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9,964
|
|
9,964
|
|
|
Depreciation (3)
|
3,557
|
|
549
|
|
1
|
|
1,089
|
|
5,196
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 228,700
|
|
$ 30,426
|
|
$ 1,113
|
|
$ (22,619)
|
|
$ 237,620
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
Financial
|
|
Benefits and
|
|
National
|
|
Corporate &
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
EPS
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 107,155
|
|
$ 24,815
|
|
$ 1,326
|
|
$ (56,412)
|
|
$ 76,884
|
|
$ 1.53
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Integration costs related to acquisitions (2)
|
95
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
487
|
|
582
|
|
0.01
|
Amortization of acquired intangible
|
3,895
|
|
2,050
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
5,945
|
|
0.12
|
Facility optimization costs (4)
|
255
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
255
|
|
0.01
|
Income tax effect related to adjustments
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1,769)
|
|
(1,769)
|
|
(0.04)
|
Adjusted net income (loss)
|
$ 111,400
|
|
$ 26,865
|
|
$ 1,326
|
|
$ (57,694)
|
|
$ 81,897
|
|
$ 1.63
|
Interest expense
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
4,511
|
|
4,511
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
27,130
|
|
27,130
|
|
|
Tax effect related to the adjustments above
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,769
|
|
1,769
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
1,797
|
|
590
|
|
9
|
|
1,127
|
|
3,523
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 113,197
|
|
$ 27,455
|
|
$ 1,335
|
|
$ (23,157)
|
|
$ 118,830
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
This table reconciles Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the impact of Marcum acquisition and other significant non-operating related gains and losses that management does not consider on-going in nature. Please refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section for further management discussion.
|
(2)
|
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other integration costs related to acquisitions. Amounts reported for 2025 relate to the costs associated with the acquisition of Marcum, and amounts reported in 2024 relate to the costs associated with the acquisitions of Erickson, Brown & Kloster, LLC and CompuData, Inc.
|
(3)
|
Depreciation expense reported for 2025 excluded $0.9 million of depreciation expense reported as "Integration costs related to acquisitions" above. The accelerated depreciation was associated with certain technology assets from the acquisition of Marcum.
|
(4)
|
These costs related to incremental non-recurring lease expenses incurred as a result of CBIZ's real estate optimization efforts.
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
|
|
Full Year 2025 Guidance
|
|
(Amounts in millions except per share data)
|
|
Low
|
|
High
|
|
Amounts
|
|
EPS
|
|
Amounts
|
|
EPS
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$ 127.9
|
|
$ 1.97
|
|
$ 131.1
|
|
$ 2.02
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1)
|
75.1
|
|
1.15
|
|
75.1
|
|
1.15
|
Integration costs related to acquisitions (2)
|
75.0
|
|
1.15
|
|
75.0
|
|
1.15
|
Income tax effect related to adjustments
|
(43.5)
|
|
(0.67)
|
|
(43.5)
|
|
(0.67)
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$ 234.5
|
|
$ 3.60
|
|
$ 237.7
|
|
$ 3.65
|
Depreciation
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
99.3
|
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
Income tax expense included the tax effect related to
|
94.5
|
|
|
|
97.1
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 450.4
|
|
|
|
$ 456.2
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
These costs represent the amortization of the intangible assets, such as client lists, recognized as a result of applying Accounting Standards Codification Topic 850, Business Combinations. The amount of amortization expense recorded in each period is significantly affected by the size and timing of our acquisitions.
|
(2)
|
These costs include, but are not limited to, certain consulting, technology, personnel, as well as other operating and general administrative costs associated with the integration of Marcum acquisition.
SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment