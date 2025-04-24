Caris Life Sciences Collaborates With Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics (Miba) To Advance Oncology Education And Quality Of Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "MiBA shares our commitment to innovation and improving patient outcomes," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA . "By combining data insights with provider education, physicians will be guided to appropriate molecular testing for patients' specific needs across multiple cancer tumor types."

Caris Life Sciences® announces strategic collaboration with MiBA.

Integrating MiBA's technology with Caris' multimodal database provides precise, personalized treatment options for cancer patients. MiBA's targeted, data-driven alerts provide education to oncologists when patients would be eligible based on clinical guidelines and potentially benefit from comprehensive DNA and RNA profiling, including Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing (WTS) testing.

"We're proud to partner with Caris Life Sciences to help unlock the full potential of precision oncology," said Jason Baroff, Managing Partner at MiBA. "Combining MiBA's real-world insights engine with Caris' advanced molecular capabilities will empower the oncology ecosystem with smarter, faster, and more collaborative decision-making," said Mark Moch, Managing Partner at MiBA.

Additionally, MiBA will implement an Oncology Insights Program (OIP) in partnership with the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA). This program will deliver meaningful provider engagement programs, education, training and actionable insights that can help advance Caris' real-world applications of molecular profiling in the clinical setting.

This announcement comes ahead of Caris' participation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, which will take place April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, and MiBA's and Caris' upcoming presence at the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Annual Conference, April 29–30, in Orlando. Both companies will highlight their ongoing efforts to drive innovation in cancer care and the power of aligned, data-driven partnerships.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides a differentiated platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences .

About Meaningful Insights Biotech Analytics

MiBA is a healthcare AI technology company on a mission to close the feedback loop between physicians, patients, and industry partners. The technology and data insights that MiBA generates will support pharmaceutical companies, research organizations, payers, biotech, health systems and providers to advance the quality of patient care. Learn more at mibanalytics.

