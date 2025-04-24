Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results; $446 Million Total Deposit Growth; Strong Margin At 3.55%

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (the“Company” or“Amalgamated”) (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (the“Bank”), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights (on a linked quarter basis)



Net income of $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Core net income1 of $27.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share.

Deposits and Liquidity



On-balance sheet deposits increased $231.5 million, or 3.2%, to $7.4 billion.

Off-balance sheet deposits were $214.5 million at the end of the quarter, comprised of mainly not-for-profit deposits and some political deposits.

Including deposits held off-balance sheet, total deposits increased $445.9 million, or 6.2%, to $7.6 billion.

Political deposits increased $102.7 million, or 11%, to $1.1 billion, which includes both on and off-balance sheet deposits.

Average cost of deposits, excluding Brokered CDs and off-balance sheet deposits, increased 7 basis points to 159 basis points, where non-interest-bearing deposits comprised 39% of total deposits.

Cash and borrowing capacity totaled $3.3 billion (immediately available) plus unpledged securities (two-day availability) of $301.0 million for total liquidity within two-days of $3.6 billion. Total two-day liquidity is 94% of total uninsured deposits, and 164% of uninsured non-super core deposits1.

Assets and Margin



Net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 3.55%, as expected.

Net interest income decreased by $2.5 million, or 3.4%, to $70.6 million, as expected.

Net loans receivable increased $7.0 million, or 0.2%, to $4.6 billion.

Net loans in growth mode (commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and multifamily) increased $25.8 million or 0.9%.

Total PACE assessments grew $3.2 million, or 0.3%, to $1.2 billion. The multifamily and commercial real estate loan portfolios totaled $1.8 billion and had a concentration of 199% to total risk based capital.

Capital and Returns



Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.22%, increased by 22 basis points, and Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.27%.

Tangible common equity1 ratio increased to 8.73%, representing a tenth consecutive quarter of improvement.

Tangible book value per share1 increased $0.91, or 4.0%, to $23.51, and has increased $6.18, or 35.7% since September 2021. Core return on average tangible common equity1 of 15.54% and core return on average assets1 of 1.33%.

Share Repurchase



Repurchased approximately 105,000 shares, or $3.5 million of common stock, through March 31, 2025. On March 10, 2025, a new $40 million share repurchase program was approved, under which approximately 75,000 shares have been repurchased from April 1 through April 22, 2025.

Priscilla Sims Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“All of our key earnings metrics came in strong and as expected, showing again that at Amalgamated, we do what we say we will. Our balance sheet boasts a low-risk asset profile including low commercial real-estate lending concentration, high levels of immediate and two-day liquidity, and return metrics near the top of our peer stack.”

First Quarter Earnings

Net income was $25.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $24.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. The $0.5 million increase during the quarter was primarily driven by a $3.1 million decrease in provision for credit losses, as well as a $0.8 million net valuation gain on residential loans sold during the quarter, compared to a $4.1 million reduction in fair value on residential loans moved to held for sale in the previous quarter. This was offset by an expected $2.5 million decrease in net interest income, an expected $1.9 million decrease in non-core income from solar tax equity investments, an expected $1.3 million decrease in non-core ICS One-Way Sell fee income from off-balance sheet deposits, and a $1.1 million increase in income tax expense.

Core net income1 was $27.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Excluded from core net income for the quarter, pre-tax, was $2.9 million of accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments, a $0.8 million net valuation gain from residential loans sold during the quarter, and $0.7 million of losses on the sale of securities. Excluded from core net income for the fourth quarter of 2024, pre-tax, was a $4.1 million reduction in fair value on a pool of lower yielding performing residential loans moved to held for sale, $1.3 million of ICS One-Way Sell fee income, $1.0 million of losses on the sale of securities, and $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation from solar tax equity investments.

Net interest income was $70.6 million, compared to $73.1 million for the prior quarter. This decrease was expected as interest bearing off-balance sheet deposits moved back on balance sheet towards the end of the fourth quarter to replace largely non-interest bearing deposit outflow related to the election cycle conclusion and the full effect of interest rate resets from the prior quarter were recognized. Loan interest income and loan yields remained flat mainly as a $75.5 million increase in average loan balances was offset by paydowns on shorter-term high yielding commercial & industrial loans and a shorter day count in the quarter. Interest income on securities decreased $1.8 million driven by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $92.8 million. Interest expense on total interest-bearing deposits increased $0.3 million driven by an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposits of $272.3 million partially offset by a 9 basis point decrease in cost. Additionally, while the average balance of borrowings increased $35.6 million, all short-term borrowings utilized at year-end were paid off over the course of the quarter. Remaining borrowings now substantially consist of lower-cost subordinated debt priced at 3.25% with a fixed rate maturity in November 2026.

Net interest margin was 3.55%, an expected decrease of 4 basis points from 3.59% in the prior quarter. The decrease is largely due to a higher average balance of interest-bearing deposits as noted above, a $338.2 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits, as well as a higher cost of funds. Prepayment penalties had no impact on net interest margin in the current quarter, compared to a one basis point impact in the prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses totaled an expense of $0.6 million, compared to an expense of $3.7 million in the prior quarter. The expense in the first quarter was primarily driven by charge-offs on the consumer solar and small business portfolios, as well as increases in reserves for one leveraged commercial and industrial loan, offset by improvements in macro-economic forecasts used in the CECL model, primarily related to the consumer solar loan portfolio, which can be volatile.

Non-interest income was $6.4 million, compared to $4.8 million in the prior quarter. Excluding all non-core income adjustments noted above, core non-interest income1 was $9.1 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily related to lower commercial banking fees, offset by modestly higher income from Trust fees.

Non-interest expense was $41.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million from the prior quarter. Core non-interest expense1 was $41.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the prior quarter. This was mainly driven by a $2.1 million increase in professional fees related to expected increases in digital transformation deployment and partnership costs to evaluate growth requirements and other advisory services. This increase is mainly offset by a $1.4 million decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense.

Provision for income tax expense was $9.7 million, compared to $8.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 28.0%, compared to 25.9% in the prior quarter. The increase in the tax rate was the result of a higher annual effective tax rate for 2025, in addition to discrete tax items related to a city and state tax examination which led to a net increase in tax provision in the current quarter, as well as additional discrete items in the prior quarter which resulted in a tax benefit. Excluding these discrete items, the tax rate would have been 27.0%, compared to 26.6% in the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Quarterly Summary

Total assets were $8.3 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.3 billion at December 31, 2024, keeping the balance sheet neutral. Notable changes within individual balance sheet line items include a $65.1 million increase in securities and a $17.9 million increase in resell agreements to solidify net interest income, as well as a $7.0 million increase in net loans receivable. On the liabilities side, on-balance sheet deposits increased by $231.5 million while borrowings decreased by $244.7 million. Off-balance sheet deposits increased to $214.5 million in the quarter.

Total net loans receivable at March 31, 2025 were $4.6 billion, an increase of $7.0 million, or 0.2% for the quarter. The increase in loans is primarily driven by a $20.3 million increase in multifamily loans, and a $7.8 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $2.4 million decrease in commercial real estate loans, a $8.9 million decrease in consumer solar loans, and a $9.8 million decrease in residential loans. During the quarter, criticized or classified loans decreased $12.0 million, largely related to payoffs of three delinquent commercial and industrial loans totaling $10.1 million, the upgrade of one $1.4 million commercial & industrial loan, charge-offs of small business loans totaling $0.8 million, and a decrease of $4.5 million in residential and consumer substandard loans. This was offset by the downgrade of one $4.2 million commercial & industrial loan to special mention, and additional downgrades of small business loans totaling $1.0 million.

Total on-balance sheet deposits at March 31, 2025 were $7.4 billion, an increase of $231.5 million, or 3.2%, during the quarter. Including accounts currently held off-balance sheet, deposits held by politically active customers, such as campaigns, PACs, advocacy-based organizations, and state and national party committees were $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of $102.7 million during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 39% of average total deposits and 39% of ending total deposits for the quarter, contributing to an average cost of total deposits of 159 basis points. Super-core deposits1 totaled approximately $4.0 billion, had a weighted average life of 18 years, and comprised 54% of total deposits, excluding Brokered CDs. Total uninsured deposits were $3.9 billion, comprising 52% of total deposits.

Nonperforming assets totaled $33.9 million, or 0.41% of period-end total assets at March 31, 2025, an increase of $8.0 million, compared with $25.9 million, or 0.31% on a linked quarter basis. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily driven by an $11.8 million increase in commercial & industrial non-accrual loans, including one $8.3 million commercial & industrial loan that was placed on non-accrual in the quarter. This was offset by the sale of $3.9 million in nonperforming residential loans that were reported as held-for-sale in the prior quarter.

During the quarter, the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $2.4 million to $57.7 million. The ratio of allowance to total loans was 1.23%, a decrease of 6 basis points from 1.29% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily the result of improvements in the macroeconomic forecasts used in the CECL model, mainly related to the consumer solar loan portfolio, which can be volatile, offset by charge-offs on consumer solar and small business portfolios, as well as increases in reserves for one legacy leveraged commercial and industrial loan.

Capital Quarterly Summary

As of March 31, 2025, the Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio was 14.27%, the Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 16.61%, and the Tier 1 Leverage Capital ratio was 9.22%, compared to 13.90%, 16.26% and 9.00%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2025 was $736.0 million, an increase of $28.3 million during the quarter. The increase in stockholders' equity was primarily driven by $25.0 million of net income for the quarter and a $11.3 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss due to the tax-effected mark-to-market on available for sale securities, offset by $4.3 million in dividends paid at $0.14 per outstanding share.

Tangible book value per share1 was $23.51 as of March 31, 2025 compared to $22.60 as of December 31, 2024. Tangible common equity1 improved to 8.73% of tangible assets, compared to 8.41% as of December 31, 2024.

About Amalgamated Financial Corp.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a bank holding company engaged in commercial banking and financial services through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amalgamated Bank. Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of five branches across New York City, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and a commercial office in Boston. Amalgamated Bank was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Bank is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation®. As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $8.3 billion, total net loans were $4.6 billion, and total deposits were $7.4 billion. Additionally, as of March 31, 2025, the trust business held $35.7 billion in assets under custody and $14.2 billion in assets under management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release (and the accompanying financial information and tables) refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures including, without limitation,“Core operating revenue,”“Core non-interest expense,”“Core non-interest income,”“Core net income,”“Tangible common equity,”“Average tangible common equity,”“Core return on average assets,”“Core return on average tangible common equity,” and“Core efficiency ratio.”

Management utilizes this information to compare operating performance for March 31, 2025 versus certain periods in 2024 and to prepare internal projections. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate making period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indications of operating performance. In addition, because intangible assets such as goodwill and other discrete items unrelated to core business, which are excluded, vary extensively from company to company, the Company believe that the presentation of this information allows investors to more easily compare results to those of other companies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information, however, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. The Company strongly encourage readers to review the GAAP financial measures included in this release and not to place undue reliance upon any single financial measure. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial disclosures to comparable GAAP measures found in this release are set forth in the final pages of this release and also may be viewed on the Company's website, amalgamatedbank.com.

Terminology

Certain terms used in this release are defined as follows:

“Core efficiency ratio” is defined as“Core non-interest expense” divided by“Core operating revenue.” The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is an efficiency ratio calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income.

“Core net income” is defined as net income after tax excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, costs related to branch closures, restructuring/severance costs, acquisition costs, tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments, and taxes on notable pre-tax items. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income.

“Core non-interest expense” is defined as total non-interest expense excluding costs related to branch closures, and restructuring/severance. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total non-interest expense.

“Core non-interest income” is defined as total non-interest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities, ICS One-Way Sell fee income, changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, gains on the sale of owned property, and tax credits and accelerated depreciation on solar equity investments. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is non-interest income.

“Core operating revenue” is defined as total net interest income plus“core non-interest income”. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the total of net interest income and non-interest income.

“Core return on average assets” is defined as“Core net income” divided by average total assets. The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average assets calculated by dividing net income by average total assets.

“Core return on average tangible common equity” is defined as“Core net income” divided by average“tangible common equity.” The Company believes the most directly comparable performance ratio derived from GAAP financial measures is return on average equity calculated by dividing net income by average total stockholders' equity.

“Super-core deposits” are defined as total deposits from commercial and consumer customers, with a relationship length of greater than 5 years. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total deposits.

“Tangible assets” are defined as total assets excluding, as applicable, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total assets.

“Tangible common equity”, and“Tangible book value” are defined as stockholders' equity excluding, as applicable, minority interests, goodwill and core deposit intangibles. The Company believes that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total stockholders' equity.

"Traditional securities portfolio" is defined as total investment securities excluding PACE assessments. The Company believes the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total investment securities.

