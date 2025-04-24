Amalgamated Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results; $446 Million Total Deposit Growth; Strong Margin At 3.55%
|Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Loans
|$
|57,843
|$
|58,024
|$
|51,952
|Securities
|41,653
|43,448
|42,390
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|1,194
|1,113
|2,592
|Total interest and dividend income
|100,690
|102,585
|96,934
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|28,917
|28,582
|25,891
|Borrowed funds
|1,196
|908
|3,006
|Total interest expense
|30,113
|29,490
|28,897
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|70,577
|73,095
|68,037
|Provision for credit losses
|596
|3,686
|1,588
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|69,981
|69,409
|66,449
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Trust Department fees
|4,191
|3,971
|3,854
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|3,438
|5,337
|6,136
|Bank-owned life insurance income
|626
|661
|609
|Losses on sale of securities
|(680
|)
|(1,003
|)
|(2,774
|)
|Gain (loss) on sale of loans and changes in fair value on loans held-for-sale, net
|832
|(4,090
|)
|47
|Equity method investments income (loss)
|(2,508
|)
|(529
|)
|2,072
|Other income
|507
|442
|285
|Total non-interest income
|6,406
|4,789
|10,229
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation and employee benefits
|23,314
|24,691
|22,273
|Occupancy and depreciation
|3,293
|3,376
|2,904
|Professional fees
|4,739
|2,674
|2,376
|Technology
|5,619
|5,299
|4,629
|Office maintenance and depreciation
|629
|578
|663
|Amortization of intangible assets
|144
|183
|183
|Advertising and promotion
|51
|314
|1,219
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|900
|715
|1,050
|Other expense
|2,961
|3,313
|2,855
|Total non-interest expense
|41,650
|41,143
|38,152
|Income before income taxes
|34,737
|33,055
|38,526
|Income tax expense
|9,709
|8,564
|11,277
|Net income
|$
|25,028
|$
|24,491
|$
|27,249
|Earnings per common share - basic
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.89
|Earnings per common share - diluted
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.89
| Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|($ in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,196
|$
|4,042
|$
|3,830
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|61,518
|56,707
|151,374
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|65,714
|60,749
|155,204
|Securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|Traditional securities
|1,546,127
|1,477,047
|1,445,793
|Property Assessed Clean Energy (“PACE”) assessments
|161,147
|152,011
|82,258
|1,707,274
|1,629,058
|1,528,051
|Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost:
|Traditional securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $47, $49, and $53, respectively
|535,065
|542,246
|616,172
|PACE assessments, net of allowance for credit losses of $654, $655, and $657, respectively
|1,038,052
|1,043,959
|1,057,790
|1,573,117
|1,586,205
|1,673,962
|Loans held for sale
|3,667
|37,593
|2,137
|Loans receivable, net of deferred loan origination costs
|4,677,506
|4,672,924
|4,423,780
|Allowance for credit losses
|(57,676
|)
|(60,086
|)
|(64,400
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|4,619,830
|4,612,838
|4,359,380
|Resell agreements
|41,651
|23,741
|131,242
|Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stock, at cost
|4,679
|15,693
|4,603
|Accrued interest receivable
|55,092
|61,172
|53,436
|Premises and equipment, net
|7,366
|6,386
|7,128
|Bank-owned life insurance
|108,652
|108,026
|106,137
|Right-of-use lease asset
|12,477
|14,231
|19,797
|Deferred tax asset, net
|33,799
|42,437
|49,171
|Goodwill
|12,936
|12,936
|12,936
|Intangible assets, net
|1,343
|1,487
|2,034
|Equity method investments
|5,639
|8,482
|14,801
|Other assets
|31,991
|35,858
|16,663
|Total assets
|$
|8,285,227
|$
|8,256,892
|$
|8,136,682
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|$
|7,412,072
|$
|7,180,605
|$
|7,305,765
|Borrowings
|69,676
|314,409
|139,705
|Operating leases
|17,190
|19,734
|27,250
|Other liabilities
|50,293
|34,490
|47,024
|Total liabilities
|7,549,231
|7,549,238
|7,519,744
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
|309
|308
|307
|Additional paid-in capital
|288,539
|288,656
|287,198
|Retained earnings
|500,783
|480,144
|412,190
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
|(47,308
|)
|(58,637
|)
|(78,872
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(6,327
|)
|(2,817
|)
|(4,018
|)
|Total Amalgamated Financial Corp. stockholders' equity
|735,996
|707,654
|616,805
|Noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|133
|Total stockholders' equity
|735,996
|707,654
|616,938
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|8,285,227
|$
|8,256,892
|$
|8,136,682
|Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|(Shares in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.89
|Diluted
|0.81
|0.79
|0.89
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.84
|Diluted
|0.88
|0.90
|0.83
|Book value per common share (excluding minority interest)
|$
|23.98
|$
|23.07
|$
|20.22
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
|23.51
|$
|22.60
|$
|19.73
|Common shares outstanding, par value $0.01 per share(1)
|30,697
|30,671
|30,510
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|30,682
|30,677
|30,476
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|30,946
|30,976
|30,737
|(1) 70,000,000 shares authorized; 30,940,480, 30,809,484, and 30,736,141 shares issued for the periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024 respectively, and 30,696,940, 30,670,982, and 30,510,393 shares outstanding for the periods ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.
| Select Financial Data
|As of and for the
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| December
31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Selected Performance Metrics:
|Return on average assets
|1.22
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.36
|%
|Core return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.33
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.27
|%
|Return on average equity
|14.05
|%
|13.83
|%
|18.24
|%
|14.05
|%
|18.24
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|15.54
|%
|16.13
|%
|17.59
|%
|15.54
|%
|17.59
|%
|Average equity to average assets
|8.71
|%
|8.48
|%
|7.44
|%
|8.71
|%
|7.44
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|8.73
|%
|8.41
|%
|7.41
|%
|8.73
|%
|7.41
|%
|Loan yield
|5.00
|%
|5.00
|%
|4.76
|%
|5.00
|%
|4.76
|%
|Securities yield
|5.15
|%
|5.12
|%
|5.21
|%
|5.15
|%
|5.21
|%
|Deposit cost
|1.59
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.46
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.55
|%
|3.59
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.49
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|54.10
|%
|52.83
|%
|48.75
|%
|54.10
|%
|48.75
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|52.11
|%
|49.82
|%
|50.40
|%
|52.11
|%
|50.40
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonaccrual loans to total loans
|0.70
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.75
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.41
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.42
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
|175.07
|%
|286.00
|%
|195.04
|%
|175.07
|%
|195.04
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
|1.23
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.46
|%
|Annualized net charge-offs to average loans
|0.22
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.20
|%
|Capital Ratios:
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|9.22
|%
|9.00
|%
|8.29
|%
|9.22
|%
|8.29
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|14.27
|%
|13.90
|%
|13.68
|%
|14.27
|%
|13.68
|%
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|16.61
|%
|16.26
|%
|16.35
|%
|16.61
|%
|16.35
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|14.27
|%
|13.90
|%
|13.68
|%
|14.27
|%
|13.68
|%
|(1)Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income
| Loan and PACE Assessments Portfolio Composition
|(In thousands)
|At March 31, 2025
|At December 31, 2024
|At March 31, 2024
|Amount
|% of total
|Amount
|% of total
|Amount
|% of total
|Commercial portfolio:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|1,183,297
|25.3
|%
|$
|1,175,490
|25.2
|%
|$
|1,014,084
|22.9
|%
|Multifamily
|1,371,950
|29.3
|%
|1,351,604
|28.9
|%
|1,175,467
|26.6
|%
|Commercial real estate
|409,004
|8.7
|%
|411,387
|8.8
|%
|353,598
|8.0
|%
|Construction and land development
|20,690
|0.4
|%
|20,683
|0.4
|%
|23,266
|0.5
|%
|Total commercial portfolio
|2,984,941
|63.8
|%
|2,959,164
|63.3
|%
|2,566,415
|58.0
|%
|Retail portfolio:
|Residential real estate lending
|1,303,856
|27.9
|%
|1,313,617
|28.1
|%
|1,419,321
|32.1
|%
|Consumer solar
|356,601
|7.6
|%
|365,516
|7.8
|%
|398,501
|9.0
|%
|Consumer and other
|32,108
|0.7
|%
|34,627
|0.8
|%
|39,543
|0.9
|%
|Total retail portfolio
|1,692,565
|36.2
|%
|1,713,760
|36.7
|%
|1,857,365
|42.0
|%
|Total loans held for investment
|4,677,506
|100.0
|%
|4,672,924
|100.0
|%
|4,423,780
|100.0
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(57,676
|)
|(60,086
|)
|(64,400
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|4,619,830
|$
|4,612,838
|$
|4,359,380
|PACE assessments:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|Residential PACE assessments
|161,147
|13.4
|%
|152,011
|12.7
|%
|82,258
|7.2
|%
|Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|Commercial PACE assessments
|271,200
|22.6
|%
|268,692
|22.5
|%
|256,661
|22.5
|%
|Residential PACE assessments
|767,507
|64.0
|%
|775,922
|64.8
|%
|801,786
|70.3
|%
|Total Held-to-maturity PACE assessments
|1,038,707
|86.6
|%
|1,044,614
|87.3
|%
|1,058,447
|92.8
|%
|Total PACE assessments
|1,199,854
|100.0
|%
|1,196,625
|100.0
|%
|1,140,705
|100.0
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|(654
|)
|(655
|)
|(657
|)
|Total PACE assessments, net
|$
|1,199,200
|$
|1,195,970
|$
|1,140,048
|Loans receivable, net and total PACE assessments, net as a % of Deposits
|78.5
|%
|80.9
|%
|75.3
|%
|Loans receivable, net and total PACE assessments, net as a % of Deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|78.5
|%
|80.9
|%
|77.0
|%
|Net Interest Income Analysis
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(In thousands)
| Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
| Yield /
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
| Yield /
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Income / Expense
| Yield /
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|$
|121,321
|$
|1,194
|3.99
|%
|$
|105,958
|$
|1,113
|4.18
|%
|$
|205,369
|$
|2,592
|5.08
|%
|Securities(1)
|3,220,590
|40,867
|5.15
|%
|3,313,349
|42,632
|5.12
|%
|3,170,356
|41,064
|5.21
|%
|Resell agreements
|30,169
|786
|10.57
|%
|50,938
|816
|6.37
|%
|79,011
|1,326
|6.75
|%
|Loans receivable, net(2)
|4,695,264
|57,843
|5.00
|%
|4,619,723
|58,024
|5.00
|%
|4,390,489
|51,952
|4.76
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|8,067,344
|100,690
|5.06
|%
|8,089,968
|102,585
|5.04
|%
|7,845,225
|96,934
|4.97
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|5,045
|6,291
|5,068
|Other assets
|220,589
|214,868
|226,270
|Total assets
|$
|8,292,978
|$
|8,311,127
|$
|8,076,563
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, NOW and money market deposits
|$
|4,242,786
|$
|26,806
|2.56
|%
|$
|3,971,128
|$
|26,329
|2.64
|%
|$
|3,591,551
|$
|21,872
|2.45
|%
|Time deposits
|232,683
|2,111
|3.68
|%
|220,205
|2,085
|3.77
|%
|188,045
|1,576
|3.37
|%
|Brokered CDs
|-
|-
|0.00
|%
|11,822
|169
|5.69
|%
|190,240
|2,443
|5.16
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|4,475,469
|28,917
|2.62
|%
|4,203,155
|28,583
|2.71
|%
|3,969,836
|25,891
|2.62
|%
|Borrowings
|134,340
|1,196
|3.61
|%
|98,768
|908
|3.66
|%
|288,093
|3,006
|4.20
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|4,609,809
|30,113
|2.65
|%
|4,301,923
|29,491
|2.73
|%
|4,257,929
|28,897
|2.73
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand and transaction deposits
|2,901,061
|3,239,251
|3,138,238
|Other liabilities
|59,728
|65,580
|79,637
|Total liabilities
|7,570,598
|7,606,754
|7,475,804
|Stockholders' equity
|722,380
|704,373
|600,759
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|8,292,978
|$
|8,311,127
|$
|8,076,563
|Net interest income / interest rate spread
|$
|70,577
|2.41
|%
|$
|73,094
|2.31
|%
|$
|68,037
|2.24
|%
|Net interest-earning assets / net interest margin
|$
|3,457,535
|3.55
|%
|$
|3,788,045
|3.59
|%
|$
|3,587,296
|3.49
|%
|Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs / total cost of deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|$
|7,376,530
|1.59
|%
|$
|7,430,584
|1.52
|%
|$
|6,917,834
|1.36
|%
|Total deposits / total cost of deposits
|$
|7,376,530
|1.59
|%
|$
|7,442,406
|1.53
|%
|$
|7,108,074
|1.46
|%
|Total funding / total cost of funds
|$
|7,510,870
|1.63
|%
|$
|7,541,174
|1.56
|%
|$
|7,396,167
|1.57
|%
(1) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock in the average balance, and dividend income on FHLB stock in interest income.
(2) Includes prepayment penalty interest income in 1Q2025, 4Q2024, or 1Q2024 of $0, $121, and $18, respectively (in thousands).
|Deposit Portfolio Composition
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
| Ending
Balance
| Average
Balance
| Ending
Balance
| Average
Balance
| Ending
Balance
| Average
Balance
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts
|$
|2,895,757
|$
|2,901,061
|$
|2,868,506
|$
|3,239,251
|$
|3,182,047
|$
|3,138,238
|NOW accounts
|187,078
|177,827
|179,765
|174,963
|200,900
|197,659
|Money market deposit accounts
|3,772,423
|3,739,548
|3,564,423
|3,471,242
|3,222,271
|3,051,670
|Savings accounts
|330,410
|325,411
|328,696
|324,922
|341,054
|342,222
|Time deposits
|226,404
|232,683
|239,215
|220,205
|197,265
|188,045
|Brokered certificates of deposit ("CDs")
|-
|-
|-
|11,822
|162,228
|190,240
|Total deposits
|$
|7,412,072
|$
|7,376,530
|$
|7,180,605
|$
|7,442,405
|$
|7,305,765
|$
|7,108,074
|Total deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|$
|7,412,072
|$
|7,376,530
|$
|7,180,605
|$
|7,430,583
|$
|7,143,537
|$
|6,917,834
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|(In thousands)
| Average
Rate
Paid (1)
| Cost of
Funds
| Average
Rate
Paid (1)
| Cost of
Funds
| Average
Rate
Paid (1)
| Cost of
Funds
|Non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|NOW accounts
|0.72
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.03
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2.73
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.67
|%
|2.85
|%
|2.96
|%
|2.67
|%
|Savings accounts
|1.28
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.37
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.29
|%
|Time deposits
|3.52
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.77
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.37
|%
|Brokered CDs
|-
|%
|-
|%
|-
|%
|5.69
|%
|4.99
|%
|5.16
|%
|Total deposits
|1.57
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.46
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits excluding Brokered CDs
|2.58
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.54
|%
|2.70
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.50
|%
(1) Average rate paid is calculated as the weighted average of spot rates on deposit accounts. Off-balance sheet deposits are excluded from all calculations shown.
| Asset Quality
|(In thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Loans 90 days past due and accruing
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Nonaccrual loans held for sale
|989
|4,853
|989
|Nonaccrual loans - Commercial
|27,872
|16,041
|24,228
|Nonaccrual loans - Retail
|5,072
|4,968
|8,791
|Nonaccrual securities
|7
|8
|31
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|33,940
|$
|25,870
|$
|34,039
|Nonaccrual loans:
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|12,786
|$
|872
|$
|8,750
|Commercial real estate
|3,979
|4,062
|4,354
|Construction and land development
|11,107
|11,107
|11,124
|Total commercial portfolio
|27,872
|16,041
|24,228
|Residential real estate lending
|1,375
|1,771
|4,763
|Consumer solar
|3,479
|2,827
|3,852
|Consumer and other
|218
|370
|176
|Total retail portfolio
|5,072
|4,968
|8,791
|Total nonaccrual loans
|$
|32,944
|$
|21,009
|$
|33,019
| Credit Quality
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|($ in thousands)
|Criticized and classified loans
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|55,157
|$
|62,614
|$
|62,242
|Multifamily
|8,540
|8,573
|10,274
|Commercial real estate
|3,979
|4,062
|8,475
|Construction and land development
|11,107
|11,107
|11,124
|Residential real estate lending
|1,375
|6,387
|4,763
|Consumer solar
|3,479
|2,827
|3,852
|Consumer and other
|218
|370
|176
|Total loans
|$
|83,855
|$
|95,940
|$
|100,906
|Criticized and classified loans to total loans
|Commercial and industrial
|1.18
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.41
|%
|Multifamily
|0.18
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.23
|%
|Commercial real estate
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.19
|%
|Construction and land development
|0.24
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.25
|%
|Residential real estate lending
|0.03
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.11
|%
|Consumer solar
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.09
|%
|Consumer and other
|-
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Total loans
|1.79
|%
|2.06
|%
|2.29
|%
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
| Annualized
net charge-
offs
(recoveries)
to average
loans
|ACL to total portfolio balance
| Annualized
net charge-
offs
(recoveries)
to average
loans
|ACL to total portfolio balance
| Annualized
net charge-
offs
(recoveries)
to average
loans
| ACL to total portfolio
balance
|Commercial and industrial
|0.28
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.53
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.16
|%
|1.58
|%
|Multifamily
|-
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.21
|%
|-
|%
|0.38
|%
|Commercial real estate
|-
|%
|0.39
|%
|-
|%
|0.39
|%
|-
|%
|0.40
|%
|Construction and land development
|-
|%
|6.05
|%
|(7.19)
|%
|6.06
|%
|-
|%
|3.67
|%
|Residential real estate lending
|-
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.71
|%
|-
|%
|0.87
|%
|Consumer solar
|1.90
|%
|7.01
|%
|1.71
|%
|7.96
|%
|1.67
|%
|6.72
|%
|Consumer and other
|0.70
|%
|5.67
|%
|0.86
|%
|6.83
|%
|0.86
|%
|6.36
|%
|Total loans
|0.22
|%
|1.23
|%
|0.36
|%
|1.29
|%
|0.20
|%
|1.46
|%
| Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly
comparable GAAP financial measure.
|As of and for the
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|Core operating revenue
|Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|$
|70,577
|$
|73,095
|$
|68,037
|Non-interest income (GAAP)
|6,406
|4,789
|10,229
|Add: Securities loss
|680
|1,003
|2,774
|Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income(1)
|(9
|)
|(1,347
|)
|(2,903
|)
|Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale(6)
|(837
|)
|4,117
|-
|Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments(3)
|2,868
|920
|(1,808
|)
|Core operating revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|79,685
|$
|82,577
|$
|76,329
|Core non-interest expense
|Non-interest expense (GAAP)
|$
|41,650
|$
|41,143
|$
|38,152
|Add: Gain on settlement of lease termination(4)
|-
|-
|499
|Less: Severance costs(5)
|(125
|)
|(1
|)
|(184
|)
|Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|41,525
|$
|41,142
|$
|38,467
|Core net income
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|25,028
|$
|24,491
|$
|27,249
|Add: Securities loss
|680
|1,003
|2,774
|Less: ICS One-Way Sell Fee Income(1)
|(9
|)
|(1,347
|)
|(2,903
|)
|Less: Changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale(6)
|(837
|)
|4,117
|-
|Less: Gain on settlement of lease termination(4)
|-
|-
|(499
|)
|Add: Severance costs(5)
|125
|1
|184
|Add: Tax (credits) depreciation on solar investments(3)
|2,868
|920
|(1,808
|)
|Less: Tax on notable items
|(731
|)
|(1,217
|)
|607
|Core net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|27,124
|$
|27,968
|$
|25,604
|Tangible common equity
|Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|735,996
|$
|707,654
|$
|616,938
|Less: Minority interest
|-
|-
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(1,343
|)
|(1,487
|)
|(2,034
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|721,717
|$
|693,231
|$
|601,835
|Average tangible common equity
|Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|722,380
|$
|704,373
|$
|600,759
|Less: Minority interest
|-
|(132
|)
|(133
|)
|Less: Goodwill
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Less: Core deposit intangible
|(1,413
|)
|(1,575
|)
|(2,123
|)
|Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|708,031
|$
|689,730
|$
|585,567
(1) Included in service charges on deposit accounts in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(2) Included in other income in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(3) Included in equity method investments income in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(4) Included in occupancy and depreciation in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(5) Included in compensation and employee benefits in the Consolidated Statements of Income
(6) Included in changes in fair value of loans held-for-sale in the Consolidated Statements of Income
1 Definitions are presented under“Non-GAAP Financial Measures”. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release and may also be found on the Company's website,
