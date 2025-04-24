Windows Distillery Enters Its First Competition--And Stuns The Industry With Scores Of 98, 89, And 86

The London Spirits Competition is one of the most respected awards programs in the industry-judging spirits not only for quality but also for value and packaging appeal. Each entry is blind-tasted by Master Distillers, Master Blenders, and senior spirits buyers before being evaluated for pricing and shelf presence. The goal: identify spirits that consumers actually want to buy-and love to drink.

"A 98 in our first outing?! We're still catching our breath," said Chris Mayer, Founder of Windows Distillery. "We've always believed that great spirits are bent, not born-carefully selected, creatively finished, and brought to life through hands-on craftsmanship. This top-tier recognition from the London Spirits Awards is going to super-charge our launch into multiple states this year. Wisconsin is up next after our home state of Illinois, and we are building relationships across the US as we speak. We strongly believe Windows Distillery will quickly become a household name. We started the distillery with the goal of creating spirits with a flavor profile that fills the gap of what's currently missing on the shelves of every liquor store, bar, and restaurant in America."

"As Spirit BendersTM, our mission is to elevate every barrel into something unforgettable," added Mike Weckerly, Original Spirit BenderTM. "We have utilized a dozen different stills, multiple mash bills, and a myriad of finishing techniques both ancient and bleeding edge. It's a thrill to work with all the instruments in the spirit orchestra."

While most new distilleries spend years trying to break through the noise, Windows Distillery has captured the attention of judges and peers with its innovative approach to finishing, proofing, and crafting spirits that feel fresh, intentional, and unforgettable.

With only four 99s awarded globally, Four Barrel's 98 places it firmly in elite company.

About Windows Distillery

Windows Distillery is a craft spirits company based in Sycamore, Illinois, dedicated to redefining whiskey, gin, and vodka through creative blending, finishing, and slow-proofing techniques. As self-proclaimed Spirit BendersTM, the distillery handcrafts every product with a commitment to intentional spirit development, a focus on our partners, and innovation. Learn more at .

