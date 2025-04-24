Sourceamerica Honored With VETS Indexes' 2025 3 Star Employer Award

SourceAmerica recognized for excellence in veteran employment and support programs

VIENNA, Va., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SourceAmerica® is excited to announce that it received the VETS Indexes' prestigious 3 Star Employer Award for 2025 , highlighting its strong commitment to connecting veterans with disabilities to meaningful employment opportunities.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is widely recognized as the most objective and comprehensive evaluation of veteran employers, analyzing organizations' policies, practices and outcomes across five critical categories:



Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves Military spouse/family support

"SourceAmerica remains committed to hiring veterans for its staff and within the AbilityOne Program," said Amanda King, SourceAmerica vice president, human resources. "We are proud to support the employment of veterans with disabilities throughout the United States and further honor their service and facilitate the opportunity to utilize their unique skills by connecting them with jobs that offer career growth, competitive pay and benefits."

As an AbilityOne® authorized enterprise, SourceAmerica connects veterans with a nationwide network of nonprofit agencies that often offer resources beyond employment, such as military-to-civilian employment transition assistance, job training, career counseling and other services to boost on-the-job success. Veteran employment experts developed the VETS Indexes' award program with input from specialists across government, nonprofits and corporations. This recognition comes at a time of record participation in the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, with 349 organizations submitting surveys for consideration.

"SourceAmerica has demonstrated outstanding support for veterans and the military-connected community, earning the 3 Star Employer Award as a result," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "Even as more organizations than ever before are recognizing the uniquely valuable skills that veterans bring as employees, the efforts of SourceAmerica to recruit, retain, develop and support those who served, as well as their families, stand out from the pack. Congratulations to SourceAmerica for its remarkable progress creating a workplace that welcomes veterans and empowers them to advance their careers."

SourceAmerica's recognition reinforces its position as a leader in creating meaningful employment opportunities for veterans with disabilities. The organization's commitment to veterans aligns with its overarching mission of creating employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

To learn more about SourceAmerica and its commitment to veterans, visit SourceAmerica .

About SourceAmerica

SourceAmerica connects government customers and other organizations to a national network of AbilityOne authorized providers that hire a talented segment of the workforce-people with disabilities. Established in 1974, SourceAmerica is committed to increasing economic inclusion and advocating for a more accessible future of work for people with disabilities. SourceAmerica, an AbilityOne authorized enterprise, harnesses the momentum and boosts the capability of its network and customers as a leading job connector for the disability community. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica and follow @SourceAmerica on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About VETS Indexes

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards , hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference , unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service , and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, regularly outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and X (formerly Twitter) .

