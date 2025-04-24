John C. Volin Named Gustavus Adolphus College's 18Th President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. John Volin to the Gustavus Adolphus College community," Board Chair Marcia Page '82 said. "Dr. Volin is an innovative leader in higher education who is aligned with our mission and values. He is ready to take our residential liberal arts experience to the next level as we prepare students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills they need to succeed in our increasingly complex, diverse, and interconnected world."

"I resonate strongly with Gustavus Adolphus College's commitment to an exceptional liberal arts college experience that focuses on delivering the transformative power of education within a whole student framework," Volin said. "Gustavus is uniquely poised to take advantage of its academic strengths and recently re-envisioned curriculum to assure its continued momentum and recognition as a top liberal arts college. I look forward to partnering with our students, faculty, staff, and the Board of Trustees to write the next chapter in the history of the college."

Following a postdoctoral fellowship in plant physiological ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Volin accepted a faculty position at Florida Atlantic University, where he rose to the rank of full professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and served as the director of the Environmental Sciences graduate program. Volin joined the University of Connecticut in 2007 to head the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment, advancing to serve as Vice Provost of Academic Affairs. Since 2020, Volin has served as the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost at the University of Maine, where his portfolio includes oversight of more than 1,000 faculty and staff and a budget of over $250 million. Volin is recognized as a national leader in using evidence-based practices to support holistic student wellbeing. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Coalition for Transformational Education and is a cofounder and senior advisor of LearningWell magazine.

Over the last decade, the Gustavus endowment has nearly tripled, several major building projects have been completed, and the general education curriculum has been reimagined and implemented. Volin will step into the role following the retirement of President Rebecca M. Bergman, who has successfully led the college since 2015.

"I'm excited to pass the baton to John this summer as he prepares to take Gustavus to ever-greater heights," Bergman said. "He will inherit a strong community of students, faculty, and staff who are committed to accelerating the college's momentum and increasing its impact."

Volin was selected after distinguishing himself among a large and talented pool of over 60 applicants. The Presidential Search Committee consisted of representatives from the Gustavus student body, faculty, staff, and Board of Trustees and was assisted by AGB Search throughout the process.

"Our committee was very impressed by Dr. Volin's strong leadership skills and rich experience in various dynamic higher education settings," Trustee and Search Chair Suzanne Boda said. "John is an energetic and relational leader who will shape the future of Gustavus Adolphus College while remaining firmly committed to the students who make this community come to life."

Born and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Volin holds a BS in botany and biology and an MS in agronomy from the South Dakota State University, and a PhD in forestry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Volin and his wife, Valeria, have five children and six grandchildren. They will be joined on campus by Sofia, their beloved 10-month old golden retriever.

About Gustavus Adolphus College

Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in Saint Peter, Minnesota, that prepares its undergraduates for lives of leadership, service, and lifelong learning. Fully accredited and known for its strong science, writing, music, athletics, study-away, and service-learning programs, Gustavus hosts a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa and is internationally recognized for its annual Nobel Conference. For more information, visit .

