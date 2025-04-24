Realtor® Releases New State-By-State Housing Report Card: South And Midwest Dominate In Homebuilding And Affordability
|
Rank
|
State
|
Total
|
Grade
|
REALTORS®
|
Median
|
Median
|
Share of
|
Share of
|
New
|
1
|
South Carolina
|
75.2
|
A
|
0.65
|
$354,429
|
$64,898
|
3.2 %
|
1.6 %
|
-8.2 %
|
2
|
Iowa
|
71.6
|
A-
|
0.92
|
$294,600
|
$73,122
|
0.8 %
|
0.9 %
|
58.4 %
|
3
|
Texas
|
71.5
|
A-
|
0.61
|
$370,663
|
$73,203
|
15.3 %
|
9.2 %
|
7.5 %
|
4
|
Indiana
|
69.9
|
B+
|
0.87
|
$293,021
|
$69,674
|
1.8 %
|
2.0 %
|
49.1 %
|
5
|
North Carolina
|
68.8
|
B+
|
0.59
|
$408,663
|
$68,774
|
6.4 %
|
3.3 %
|
2.6 %
|
6
|
South Dakota
|
67
|
B
|
0.59
|
$380,391
|
$73,956
|
0.4 %
|
0.3 %
|
11.4 %
|
7
|
Nebraska
|
66.7
|
B
|
0.72
|
$350,229
|
$74,027
|
0.7 %
|
0.6 %
|
49.4 %
|
8
|
Arkansas
|
65.2
|
B
|
0.74
|
$296,829
|
$59,274
|
0.9 %
|
0.9 %
|
41.5 %
|
9
|
Georgia
|
64.7
|
B
|
0.64
|
$392,678
|
$72,877
|
4.6 %
|
3.3 %
|
15.2 %
|
10
|
Minnesota
|
62
|
B-
|
0.77
|
$394,042
|
$86,272
|
1.5 %
|
1.7 %
|
47.1 %
|
11
|
Virginia
|
61.5
|
B-
|
0.73
|
$434,711
|
$89,172
|
2.3 %
|
2.6 %
|
39.0 %
|
12
|
Louisiana
|
61.3
|
B-
|
0.77
|
$278,215
|
$58,060
|
1.0 %
|
1.4 %
|
11.4 %
|
13
|
Alabama
|
60.2
|
B-
|
0.71
|
$328,950
|
$60,578
|
1.4 %
|
1.5 %
|
16.7 %
|
14
|
Florida
|
59.4
|
C+
|
0.52
|
$445,826
|
$69,226
|
11.8 %
|
6.8 %
|
-4.0 %
|
15
|
Oklahoma
|
58.4
|
C+
|
0.77
|
$297,540
|
$63,261
|
0.9 %
|
1.2 %
|
33.4 %
|
16
|
Ohio
|
58.2
|
C+
|
0.89
|
$269,130
|
$68,488
|
2.1 %
|
3.5 %
|
91.1 %
|
16
|
Wisconsin
|
58.2
|
C+
|
0.67
|
$381,282
|
$74,195
|
1.6 %
|
1.8 %
|
39.9 %
|
18
|
Kentucky
|
58
|
C+
|
0.75
|
$304,296
|
$62,837
|
1.1 %
|
1.3 %
|
32.2 %
|
19
|
Delaware
|
57.5
|
C+
|
0.58
|
$491,463
|
$76,379
|
0.5 %
|
0.3 %
|
29.6 %
|
20
|
Kansas
|
57.1
|
C
|
0.82
|
$303,891
|
$71,300
|
0.6 %
|
0.9 %
|
105.9 %
|
21
|
Arizona
|
56.5
|
C
|
0.50
|
$499,982
|
$74,483
|
4.0 %
|
2.3 %
|
-2.7 %
|
22
|
Missouri
|
56.2
|
C
|
0.82
|
$298,696
|
$68,010
|
1.2 %
|
1.8 %
|
50.9 %
|
23
|
Maryland
|
55.1
|
C
|
0.81
|
$416,558
|
$97,364
|
1.2 %
|
1.8 %
|
50.9 %
|
24
|
West Virginia
|
54.7
|
C
|
0.91
|
$240,954
|
$58,432
|
0.3 %
|
0.5 %
|
62.8 %
|
25
|
Tennessee
|
53.1
|
C
|
0.55
|
$433,987
|
$66,631
|
3.1 %
|
2.1 %
|
15.3 %
|
26
|
Idaho
|
52.2
|
C
|
0.42
|
$571,023
|
$72,949
|
1.2 %
|
0.6 %
|
-2.0 %
|
27
|
Maine
|
51.1
|
C
|
0.59
|
$440,523
|
$71,476
|
0.4 %
|
0.4 %
|
40.6 %
|
27
|
Colorado
|
51.1
|
C
|
0.55
|
$599,104
|
$90,555
|
2.2 %
|
1.8 %
|
5.3 %
|
29
|
Utah
|
51
|
C
|
0.49
|
$602,230
|
$88,438
|
1.6 %
|
1.0 %
|
9.3 %
|
30
|
Illinois
|
50.1
|
C
|
0.86
|
$316,613
|
$79,180
|
1.3 %
|
3.7 %
|
75.0 %
|
31
|
Michigan
|
50
|
C
|
0.86
|
$284,762
|
$69,042
|
1.5 %
|
3.0 %
|
96.4 %
|
32
|
North Dakota
|
49
|
C
|
0.73
|
$359,034
|
$73,489
|
0.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
45.4 %
|
33
|
Pennsylvania
|
48.3
|
C
|
0.82
|
$306,740
|
$74,466
|
1.6 %
|
3.8 %
|
89.9 %
|
34
|
Nevada
|
45.7
|
C-
|
0.49
|
$492,789
|
$71,942
|
1.4 %
|
1.0 %
|
19.2 %
|
35
|
New Jersey
|
45.4
|
C-
|
0.58
|
$563,048
|
$96,278
|
2.5 %
|
2.8 %
|
74.1 %
|
36
|
Washington
|
44.7
|
C-
|
0.51
|
$636,445
|
$93,297
|
2.6 %
|
2.3 %
|
18.3 %
|
37
|
Mississippi
|
44.2
|
C-
|
0.72
|
$291,262
|
$55,030
|
0.5 %
|
0.9 %
|
41.9 %
|
38
|
New Mexico
|
43.2
|
C-
|
0.57
|
$392,571
|
$61,656
|
0.5 %
|
0.6 %
|
2.4 %
|
39
|
Vermont
|
43
|
C-
|
0.56
|
$493,716
|
$79,794
|
0.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
51.5 %
|
40
|
District of Columbia
|
42.6
|
C-
|
0.67
|
$610,723
|
$98,916
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
0.2 %
|
41
|
New Hampshire
|
42.2
|
C-
|
0.57
|
$572,784
|
$94,929
|
0.3 %
|
0.4 %
|
38.7 %
|
42
|
Wyoming
|
41.2
|
C-
|
0.56
|
$465,295
|
$73,733
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
19.6 %
|
43
|
Alaska
|
40.4
|
C-
|
0.73
|
$417,738
|
$86,275
|
0.1 %
|
0.2 %
|
30.3 %
|
44
|
Montana
|
35.2
|
D
|
0.40
|
$634,523
|
$69,683
|
0.4 %
|
0.3 %
|
14.7 %
|
45
|
Oregon
|
29.8
|
F
|
0.46
|
$563,896
|
$78,022
|
1.0 %
|
1.3 %
|
2.0 %
|
46
|
Connecticut
|
28.3
|
F
|
0.64
|
$517,849
|
$89,717
|
0.4 %
|
1.1 %
|
68.2 %
|
47
|
California
|
19.5
|
F
|
0.43
|
$756,185
|
$92,605
|
6.8 %
|
11.7 %
|
-7.1 %
|
48
|
Hawaii
|
15.8
|
F
|
0.45
|
$822,065
|
$91,385
|
0.2 %
|
0.4 %
|
26.2 %
|
49
|
New York
|
13.2
|
F
|
0.50
|
$664,622
|
$81,057
|
3.1 %
|
5.8 %
|
76.2 %
|
50
|
Massachusetts
|
12.6
|
F
|
0.48
|
$781,758
|
$96,584
|
1.0 %
|
2.1 %
|
42.8 %
|
51
|
Rhode Island
|
12.2
|
F
|
0.47
|
$537,521
|
$80,791
|
0.1 %
|
0.3 %
|
43.8 %
Methodology
Grades are based on the following score ranges: A+ (77.5+), A (72.5-77.5), A- (70-72.5), B+ (67.5-70), B (62.5-67.5), B- (60-62.5), C+ (57.5-60), C (47.5-57.5), C- (40-47.5), D+ (37.5-40), D (32.5-37.5), D- (30-32.5), and F (0-30).
View the full report, interactive map and methodology at .
About Realtor®
Realtor ® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor ® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor ® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media Contact: Sara Wiskerchen, [email protected]
