MOREL GROWING KITS FOR MOTHERS' DAY

SEBASTOPOL, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morel hunting is often a treasured family adventure. Now you can expand the hunt to your mother's back yard.

Mother's Day is the heart of morel season across much of the United States. In many of the more southern states, morels start to appear in March, and Mother's Day marks the last weekend of Morel hunting. However, Mother's Day usually signals the beginning of morel hunting season in the mid-west.

Now Gourmet Mushroom Products (GMHP) allows Mothers to grow their own Morels. The Morel Mushroom is known by many names: Morchella, Merkel, Morrel, Sponge Mushroom, Dry Land Fish, Pine Cone Mushroom, Molly Moochers, Hickory Chicks... but no matter what they are called, each spring avid morel hunters struck by morel madness drive and hike for hours to fields and forests across the United States in hopes of finding the elusive, tantalizing, and delicious morel mushroom. This year, think backyard! Morel Habitat morels have the same flavor and quality as morels found in the wild. The Morel Habitat can supply an individual with pounds of morel mushrooms in a garden area as small as 4 - 5 square feet.

"Hi! I wanted to send an update. I ordered your morels for my parents in Washington. They now have at least 10 big morels and are finding more all around beyond the area they planted! They are 6 inches tall and beautiful! " Jennifer, WA

Morel Habitats are perennial and may be started on Mother's Day or any time soil is workable - Spring, Summer, Fall and even Winter. They may be started in any type of soil and have produced morel mushrooms in all areas of the United States that have a definite transition from winter to spring. The Morel Habitat Kit ®

