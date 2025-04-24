PG&E Corporation Reports First-Quarter Results On Track To Deliver Solid 2025 Residential Electric Rates Lower Today Than A Year Ago
PG&E CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Operating Revenues
Electric
$ 4,135
$ 4,052
Natural gas
1,848
1,809
Total operating revenues
5,983
5,861
Operating Expenses
Cost of electricity
399
321
Cost of natural gas
496
529
Operating and maintenance
2,646
2,636
Wildfire-related claims, net of recoveries
49
(1)
Wildfire Fund expense
76
78
Depreciation, amortization, and decommissioning
1,097
1,022
Total operating expenses
4,763
4,585
Operating Income
1,220
1,276
Interest income
117
137
Interest expense
(734)
(715)
Other income, net
70
76
Income Before Income Taxes
673
774
Income tax provision
39
39
Net Income
634
735
Preferred stock dividend requirement
27
3
Income Available for Common Shareholders
$ 607
$ 732
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Basic
2,195
2,134
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted
2,200
2,139
Net Income Per Common Share, Basic
$ 0.28
$ 0.34
Net Income Per Common Share, Diluted
$ 0.28
$ 0.34
Reconciliation of PG&E Corporation's Consolidated Earnings Available for Common Shareholders in Accordance
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Earnings
Earnings per
(in millions, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
PG&E Corporation's earnings/EPS on a GAAP basis
$ 607
$ 732
$ 0.28
$ 0.34
Non-core items: (1)
Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (2)
55
56
0.03
0.03
Bankruptcy and legal costs (3)
5
12
-
0.01
Investigation remedies (4)
19
4
0.01
-
Prior period net regulatory impact (5)
(6)
(6)
-
-
SB 901 securitization (6)
7
(2)
-
-
Wildfire-related costs, net of recoveries (7)
40
4
0.02
-
PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings/EPS (8)
$ 728
$ 800
$ 0.33
$ 0.37
All amounts presented in the table above and footnotes below are tax adjusted at PG&E Corporation's statutory tax rate of 27.98% for 2025 and 2024, except for certain costs that are not tax deductible. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
(1)
|
"Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods, consisting of the items listed in the table above. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
(2)
|
The Utility recorded costs of $76 million (before the tax impact of $21 million) during the three months ended March 31, 2025, associated with the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset, as well as accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability. For more information, see Note 2 of the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Form 10-Q.
|
(3)
|
PG&E Corporation and the Utility recorded costs of $6 million (before the tax impact of $1 million) during the three months ended March 31, 2025, related to costs to resolve proof of claims filed in PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's Chapter 11 filing.
|
(4)
|
Includes costs associated with the decision different for the order instituting investigation ("OII") related to the 2017 Northern California Wildfires and 2018 Camp Fire ("Wildfires OII"), the system enhancements related to the locate and mark OII, restoration and rebuilding costs for the town of Paradise, and the settlement agreement resolving the Safety and Enforcement Division's investigation into the 2020 Zogg fire, as shown below.
(in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Wildfires OII disallowance and system enhancements
|
$ 5
|
Locate and mark OII system enhancements
|
1
|
Paradise restoration and rebuild
|
1
|
2020 Zogg fire settlement
|
14
|
Investigation remedies
|
$ 20
|
Tax impacts
|
(1)
|
Investigation remedies (post-tax)
|
$ 19
|
(5)
|
The Utility recorded benefits of $8 million (before the tax impact of $2 million) during the three months ended March 31, 2025 related to adjustments associated with the recovery of capital expenditures from 2011 through 2014 above amounts adopted in the 2011 GT&S rate case per the CPUC decision dated July 14, 2022.
|
(6)
|
The Utility recorded costs of $10 million (before the tax impact of $3 million) during the three months ended March 31, 2025, related to the charge for the establishment of the SB 901 securitization regulatory asset and the SB 901 securitization regulatory liability associated with revenue credits funded by the net operating loss monetization, as well as any earnings-impacting investment losses or gains associated with investments related to the contributions to the customer credit trust. Formerly referred to as "Fire Victim Trust tax benefit net of securitization."
|
(7)
|
Includes costs to resolve third-party claims, net of recoveries, for the 2019 Kincade fire and 2021 Dixie fire, inclusive of outside counsel fees, as shown below.
(in millions)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019 Kincade fire
|
$ 51
|
2021 Dixie fire
|
4
|
Wildfire-related costs, net of recoveries
|
$ 55
|
Tax impacts
|
(15)
|
Wildfire-related costs, net of recoveries (post-tax)
|
$ 40
|
(8)
|
"Non-GAAP core earnings" is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.
Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's joint Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
|
PG&E Corporation's 2025 Earnings Guidance
2025
EPS guidance
Low
High
Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis
~
$ 1.29
~
$ 1.35
|
Estimated non-core items: (1)
Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution (2)
~
0.10
~
0.10
|
Bankruptcy and legal costs (3)
~
0.02
~
0.01
|
Investigation remedies (4)
~
0.04
~
0.04
|
Prior period net regulatory impact (5)
~
(0.01)
~
(0.01)
|
SB 901 securitization (6)
~
0.01
~
0.01
|
Wildfire-related costs, net of recoveries (7)
~
0.02
~
0.02
|
Estimated EPS on a non-GAAP core earnings basis
~
$ 1.48
~
$ 1.52
|
All amounts presented in the table above and footnotes below are tax adjusted at PG&E Corporation's statutory tax rate of 27.98% for 2025, except for certain costs that are not tax deductible. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
(1)
|
"Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below. All adjustments related to such non-core items in the table above are presented on a diluted per-share basis.
(2)
|
"Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution" represents the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset, as well as accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability. For more information, see Note 2 of the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in the Form 10-Q.
2025
(in millions)
Low
High
Amortization of Wildfire Fund contribution
~
$ 310
~
$ 310
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
"Bankruptcy and legal costs" consists of costs to resolve proof of claims filed in PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's Chapter 11 filing.
2025
(in millions)
Low
High
Legal and other costs
~
$ 65
~
$ 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
~
|
(6)
|
Bankruptcy and legal costs (post-tax)
|
|
~
|
$ 47
|
|
~
|
$ 14
|
|
|
(4)
|
"Investigation remedies" includes the settlement agreement resolving the Safety and Enforcement Division's investigation into the 2020 Zogg fire, the Wildfires OII decision different, and costs related to the Paradise restoration and rebuild.
|
|
2025
|
(in millions)
|
Low
|
|
High
|
2020 Zogg fire settlement
|
~
|
$ 60
|
|
~
|
$ 60
|
Wildfires OII disallowance and system enhancements
|
~
|
30
|
|
~
|
30
|
Paradise restoration and rebuild
|
~
|
5
|
|
~
|
5
|
Investigation remedies
|
~
|
$ 95
|
|
~
|
$ 95
|
Tax impacts
|
~
|
(7)
|
|
~
|
(7)
|
Investigation remedies (post-tax)
|
~
|
$ 88
|
|
~
|
$ 88
|
|
|
(5)
|
"Prior period net regulatory impact" represents the recovery of capital expenditures from 2011 through 2014 above amounts adopted in the 2011 GT&S rate case.
|
|
2025
|
(in millions)
|
Low
|
|
High
|
2011-2014 GT&S capital audit
|
~
|
$ (20)
|
|
~
|
$ (20)
|
Prior period net regulatory impact
|
~
|
$ (20)
|
|
~
|
$ (20)
|
Tax impacts
|
~
|
6
|
|
~
|
6
|
Prior period net regulatory impact (post-tax)
|
~
|
$ (14)
|
|
~
|
$ (14)
|
|
|
(6)
|
"SB 901 securitization" includes the establishment of the SB 901 securitization regulatory asset and the SB 901 regulatory liability associated with revenue credits funded by net operating loss monetization. Also included are any earnings-impacting investment losses or gains associated with investments related to the contributions to the customer credit trust.
|
|
2025
|
(in millions)
|
Low
|
|
High
|
SB 901 securitization charge
|
~
|
$ 35
|
|
~
|
$ 35
|
SB 901 securitization
|
~
|
$ 35
|
|
~
|
$ 35
|
Tax impacts
|
~
|
(10)
|
|
~
|
(10)
|
SB 901 securitization (post-tax)
|
~
|
$ 25
|
|
~
|
$ 25
|
|
|
(7)
|
"Wildfire-related costs, net of recoveries" includes costs to resolve third-party claims, net of recoveries, for the 2019 Kincade fire and 2021 Dixie fire, inclusive of outside counsel fees.
|
|
2025
|
(in millions)
|
Low
|
|
High
|
2019 Kincade fire
|
~
|
$ 57
|
|
~
|
$ 57
|
2021 Dixie fire
|
~
|
18
|
|
~
|
18
|
Wildfire-related costs, net of recoveries
|
~
|
$ 75
|
|
~
|
$ 75
|
Tax impacts
|
~
|
(21)
|
|
~
|
(21)
|
Wildfire-related costs, net of recoveries (post-tax)
|
~
|
$ 54
|
|
~
|
$ 54
Undefined, capitalized terms have the meanings set forth in PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's joint Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company
Non-GAAP Core Earnings and Non-GAAP Core EPS
"Non-GAAP core earnings" and "Non-GAAP core EPS," also referred to as "non-GAAP core earnings per share," are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP core earnings is calculated as income available for common shareholders less non-core items. "Non-core items" include items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings and affect comparability of financial results between periods, consisting of the items listed above. Non-GAAP core EPS is calculated as non-GAAP core earnings divided by common shares outstanding on a diluted basis.
PG&E Corporation discloses historical financial results and provides guidance based on "non-GAAP core earnings" and "non-GAAP core EPS" in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. PG&E Corporation and the Utility use non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS to understand and compare operating results across reporting periods for various purposes including internal budgeting and forecasting, short- and long-term operating planning, and employee incentive compensation. PG&E Corporation and the Utility believe that non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS provide additional insight into the underlying trends of the business, allowing for a better comparison against historical results and expectations for future performance.
Non-GAAP core earnings and non-GAAP core EPS are not substitutes or alternatives for GAAP measures such as consolidated income available for common shareholders and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
SOURCE PG&E CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment