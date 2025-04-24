PG&E Corporation Reports First-Quarter Results On Track To Deliver Solid 2025 Residential Electric Rates Lower Today Than A Year Ago

OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG ) is on track to deliver solid 2025 financial results. Financial progress includes:



GAAP earnings were $0.28 per share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to earnings of $0.34 per share for the same period in 2024.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.33 per share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to earnings of $0.37 per share for the same period in 2024.

Equity needs fully satisfied to fund the five-year capital plan of $63 billion through 2028.

2025 GAAP EPS guidance updated to $1.29 to $1.35 per share.

2025 non-GAAP core EPS guidance reaffirmed at $1.48 to $1.52 per share.

Data center pipeline continues to grow. On track to meet 2% non-fuel O&M reduction target.

Operational progress during the first quarter of 2025 continued to focus on physical safety and delivery of affordable and resilient energy. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (the Utility):



Continues to deliver on its commitment to stabilize rates. Average residential electric rates were lower in March than they were a year earlier. Natural gas delivery rates are expected to remain flat in 2025.

Connected over 3,000 new electric customers and nearly 400 new electric vehicle charging ports. More beneficial new load in the years ahead can help reduce electricity prices for all customers.

Achieved rating among the top performing plants in the industry for Diablo Canyon Power Plant by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's performance assessment. Constructed 24 miles of underground powerlines and 26 miles of strengthened poles and covered powerlines in high wildfire-risk areas. Between 2025 and 2026, the Utility plans to construct approximately 700 miles of underground powerlines and 500 miles of other wildfire safety system upgrades.

"My coworkers at PG&E continue our operational progress with a focus on safety as our foundation. We've also stabilized customer bills over the past year. For the long term, we're building infrastructure for purpose that enables electric load growth and delivers affordable and resilient energy for all," said PG&E Corporation CEO Patti Poppe.

2025 Guidance

PG&E Corporation is updating 2025 GAAP earnings guidance to the range of $1.29 to $1.35 per share. Factors expected to drive GAAP earnings include customer capital investment and costs related to unrecoverable interest expense of $350 million to $400 million after tax and other earnings factors, including allowance for funds used during construction, incentive revenues, tax benefits, and cost savings, net of below-the-line costs. Additional factors include the amortization of the Wildfire Fund asset and accretion of the related Wildfire Fund liability, SB 901 impacts, costs related to PG&E Corporation's and the Utility's reorganization cases under Chapter 11, wildfire-related costs, and investigation remedies, partially offset by prior period net regulatory impact.

PG&E Corporation is reaffirming projected 2025 non-GAAP core earnings of $1.48 to $1.52 per share. The guidance range for non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, is updated to $400 million to $430 million after tax.

Guidance is based on various assumptions and forecasts, including those relating to authorized revenues, future expenses, capital expenditures, rate base, equity issuances, and certain other factors, which are inherently uncertain. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Financial Results

PG&E Corporation recorded first-quarter 2025 income available for common shareholders of $607 million, or $0.28 per share, as reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). This compares with income available for common shareholders of $732 million, or $0.34 per share, for first-quarter 2024.

The decrease in first-quarter GAAP results is primarily driven by the lower return on equity related to the most recent cost of capital decision that saw a reduction from 10.7% to 10.28%, and the dilutive impact of PG&E Corporation's 2024 equity offering. PG&E Corporation remains on track to achieve non-fuel O&M savings throughout 2025 to meet earnings guidance through continued efforts in improving planning, execution, and automation, as well as resource management.

PG&E Corporation uses "non-GAAP core earnings," which is a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to provide a measure that allows investors to compare the underlying financial performance of the business from one period to another, exclusive of non-core items. See the accompanying tables for a reconciliation of non-GAAP core earnings (including non-GAAP core EPS) to consolidated earnings available for common shareholders.

Non-GAAP Core Earnings

PG&E Corporation's non-GAAP core earnings, which exclude non-core items, were $728 million, or $0.33 per share, for first-quarter 2025, compared to earnings of $800 million, or $0.37 per share, for first-quarter 2024.

The decrease in non-GAAP core earnings is primarily driven by similar factors to the GAAP results as described above.

Non-core items, which management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings, totaled $120 million after tax, or $0.05 per share, for first-quarter 2025, compared with $68 million after tax, or $0.04 per share, for the first-quarter 2024.

