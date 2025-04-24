Chery Targets 1 Million Sales In 2 Years With All-Terrain HIMLA Debut At Shanghai Auto Show

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the Shanghai Auto Show, Chery showcased its Chery Super Hybrid(CSH) vehicles: TIGGO7 CSH, TIGGO8 CSH, and flagship TIGGO9 CSH. The first phase of the "Endless Horizon Worry-Free Voyage" endurance challenge concluded successfully ahead of the event, with TIGGO9 CSH and ARRIZO8 CSH setting impressive records-achieving an ultra-long range of over 1,400 km and an ultra-low fuel consumption of just 4.2L per 100 km. To further reinforce its "Family-oriented" ethos, Chery will launch initiatives like "Mission Impossible" safety challenge and the "Boundless Living", delivering exceptional mobility experiences for families across the world.

In 2024, Chery achieved global sales of 640,000 units, with TIGGO7 emerging as the top-selling A-class SUV. The brand also made a successful foray into the European market. Backed by a global R&D network-spanning 8 research centers, 10 production bases, and regional component hubs-Chery lives up to its "In somewhere, For somewhere" philosophy, tailoring solutions to local markets and solidifying its globalization strategy.

Expanding into new segments, Chery introduced its all-new pickup truck line, HIMLA, at the Shanghai Auto Show. Designed for all-terrain and multi-scenario use, the series-inspired by the Himalayas-features gasoline, diesel, and new energy powertrains, driving the pickup category toward premium, passenger-oriented transformation. This move further diversifies Chery's global product portfolio.

Chery also showcased its advancements in AI through exhibits like the AiMOGA robot and robot dog, offering a glimpse into its vision for the future of mobility. With its family-oriented positioning, global R&D capabilities, and diversified product strategy, Chery is charting a clear path forward. This strategic launch could mark a pivotal moment in its quest to compete among the world's top automakers.

