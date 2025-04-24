Gentherm Reports 2025 First Quarter Results
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Product revenues
|$
|353,854
|$
|356,015
|Cost of sales
|267,389
|267,262
|Gross margin
|86,465
|88,753
|Operating expenses:
|Net research and development expenses
|24,216
|22,745
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|38,478
|40,721
|Restructuring expenses, net
|4,514
|7,238
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|2,196
|-
|Total operating expenses
|69,404
|70,704
|Operating income
|17,061
|18,049
|Interest expense, net
|(3,555
|)
|(3,244
|)
|Foreign currency (loss) gain
|(10,298
|)
|2,549
|Other (loss) income
|(1,124
|)
|973
|Earnings before income tax
|2,084
|18,327
|Income tax expense
|2,212
|3,542
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(128
|)
|$
|14,785
|Basic (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.47
|Diluted (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.47
|Weighted average number of shares – basic
|30,779
|31,544
|Weighted average number of shares – diluted
|30,779
|31,691
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Climate Control Seats (a)
|$
|191,153
|$
|192,049
|(0.5
|)
|%
|Climate Control Interiors (a)
|45,341
|44,398
|2.1
|%
|Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions
|45,313
|38,251
|18.5
|%
|Climate and Comfort Electronics (a)
|7,715
|4,226
|82.6
|%
|Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions
|289,522
|278,924
|3.8
|%
|Valve Systems
|23,173
|26,625
|(13.0
|)
|%
|Other Automotive (a)
|29,179
|39,089
|(25.4
|)
|%
|Subtotal Automotive segment
|341,874
|344,638
|(0.8
|)
|%
|Medical segment
|11,980
|11,377
|5.3
|%
|Total Company
|$
|353,854
|$
|356,015
|(0.6
|)
|%
|Foreign currency translation impact (b)
|(5,421
|)
|-
| Total Company, excluding foreign
currency translation impact
|$
|359,275
|$
|356,015
|0.9
|%
|(a) Product categories have been modified, and prior-period amounts have been recast to conform with the current period presentation. Climate Control Seats (CCS) includes CCS Heat (previously Seat Heaters), CCS Vent/CCS Active Cool (previously CCS) and CCS Neck Conditioners (previously included in Other Automotive). Climate Control Interiors (CCI) includes CCI Steering Wheel Heat and CCI Interior Heat (previously included in Other Automotive). Other Automotive includes Automotive Cables, Battery Performance Solutions, non-automotive electronics and contract manufacturing electronics (previously classified as Electronics).
|(b) Foreign currency translation impacts for the Automotive segment and Medical segment were $(5,352) and $(69) respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Foreign currency translation impacts for Automotive Climate and Comfort Solutions were $(4,271) for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(128
|)
|$
|14,785
|Add back:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,788
|13,580
|Income tax expense
|2,212
|3,542
|Interest expense, net (a)
|3,555
|3,244
|Adjustments:
|Non-cash stock based compensation (b)
|2,597
|3,797
|Restructuring expenses, net
|4,514
|7,238
|Unrealized currency loss (gain)
|9,607
|(1,856
|)
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|2,196
|-
|Leadership transition expenses
|898
|-
|Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit
|-
|(1,060
|)
|Other (c)
|1,102
|272
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|39,341
|$
|43,542
|Product revenues
|$
|353,854
|$
|356,015
|Net (loss) income margin
|(0.0
|)%
|4.2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|11.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|(a) Includes $302 of interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025, related to mark-to-market adjustment of our floating-to-fixed interest rate swap agreement with a notional amount of $100,000.
|(b) Includes operating expenses of $2,349 and $3,490 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(c) Includes a $1,294 write-down of an equity investment for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME
AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(128
|)
|$
|14,785
|Non-cash purchase accounting impact
|1,559
|1,605
|Restructuring expenses, net
|4,514
|7,238
|Unrealized currency loss (gain)
|9,607
|(1,856
|)
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|2,196
|-
|Leadership transition expenses
|898
|-
|Non-automotive electronics inventory benefit
|-
|(1,060
|)
|Other
|1,102
|272
|Tax effect of above
|(4,131
|)
|(1,397
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|15,617
|$
|19,587
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|30,779
|31,544
|Diluted
|30,779
|31,691
|(Loss) earnings per share, as reported:
|Basic
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.47
|Diluted
|$
|(0.00
|)
|$
|0.47
|Adjusted earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.62
|Diluted
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.62
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|163,142
|$
|134,134
|Accounts receivable, net
|284,241
|258,112
|Inventory:
|Raw materials
|143,275
|137,511
|Work in process
|21,455
|19,059
|Finished goods
|71,258
|70,786
|Inventory, net
|235,988
|227,356
|Other current assets
|80,673
|64,413
|Total current assets
|764,044
|684,015
|Property and equipment, net
|253,169
|252,970
|Goodwill
|102,431
|99,603
|Other intangible assets, net
|56,288
|57,251
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|57,550
|43,954
|Deferred income tax assets
|75,867
|75,041
|Other non-current assets
|34,897
|34,722
|Total assets
|$
|1,344,246
|$
|1,247,556
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|243,224
|$
|226,815
|Current lease liabilities
|9,535
|7,517
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|138
|137
|Other current liabilities
|100,333
|105,824
|Total current liabilities
|353,230
|340,293
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|262,034
|220,064
|Non-current lease liabilities
|50,795
|37,052
|Pension benefit obligation
|3,745
|4,017
|Other non-current liabilities
|27,914
|29,183
|Total liabilities
|$
|697,718
|$
|630,609
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common Stock:
|No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 30,859,119 and 30,788,639 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3,446
|2,049
|Paid-in capital
|4,290
|4,290
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(56,881
|)
|(85,193
|)
|Accumulated earnings
|695,673
|695,801
|Total shareholders' equity
|646,528
|616,947
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|1,344,246
|$
|1,247,556
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Operating Activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(128
|)
|$
|14,785
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,931
|13,818
|Deferred income taxes
|(2,769
|)
|(184
|)
|Stock based compensation
|2,621
|3,789
|Loss on disposition of property and equipment
|2,338
|69
|Provisions for inventory
|1,427
|296
|Other
|1,082
|(842
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(22,597
|)
|(14,856
|)
|Inventory
|(6,141
|)
|(16,648
|)
|Other assets
|(27,312
|)
|(29,226
|)
|Accounts payable
|14,336
|12,337
|Other liabilities
|10,868
|6,340
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(13,344
|)
|(10,322
|)
|Investing Activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(14,871
|)
|(11,320
|)
|Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
|3,743
|22
|Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables
|744
|2,732
|Cost of technology investments
|(150
|)
|(265
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(10,534
|)
|(8,831
|)
|Financing Activities:
|Borrowings on debt
|52,000
|10,000
|Repayments of debt
|(10,037
|)
|(10,324
|)
|Proceeds from the exercise of Common Stock options
|-
|812
|Taxes withheld and paid on employees' stock based compensation
|(1,224
|)
|(2,022
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|40,739
|(1,534
|)
|Foreign currency effect
|12,147
|(3,879
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|29,008
|(24,566
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|134,134
|149,673
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|163,142
|$
|125,107
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|5,152
|$
|4,900
|Cash paid for interest
|3,128
|3,310
| GENTHERM INCORPORATED
OTHER NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Total operating expenses
|$
|69,404
|$
|70,704
|Restructuring expense, net
|(4,514
|)
|(7,238
|)
|Non-cash stock based compensation
|(2,349
|)
|(3,490
|)
|Leadership transition expenses
|(898
|)
|-
|Loss on sale of land and building, net
|(2,196
|)
|-
|Other
|-
|(840
|)
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|59,447
|$
|59,136
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|163,142
|$
|125,107
|Revolving line of credit availability
|235,224
|278,000
|Total liquidity
|$
|398,366
|$
|403,107
