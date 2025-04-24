FARO Announces First Quarter Financial Results
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|Sales
|Product
|$
|62,975
|$
|63,536
|Service
|19,888
|20,708
|Total sales
|82,863
|84,244
|Cost of sales
|Product
|26,153
|30,452
|Service
|9,473
|10,485
|Total cost of sales
|35,626
|40,937
|Gross profit
|47,237
|43,307
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|33,818
|39,593
|Research and development
|9,485
|9,024
|Restructuring costs
|120
|-
|Total operating expenses
|43,423
|48,617
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,814
|(5,310
|)
|Other (income) expense
|Interest expense, net
|888
|831
|Other (income) expense, net
|467
|25
|Income (loss) before income tax
|2,459
|(6,166
|)
|Income tax expense
|1,553
|1,101
|Net income (loss)
|$
|906
|$
|(7,267
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - Basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Weighted average shares - Basic
|19,052,385
|19,046,855
|Weighted average shares - Diluted
|19,732,364
|19,046,855
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|92,445
|$
|88,703
|Short-term investments
|10,189
|9,999
|Accounts receivable, net
|85,669
|87,022
|Inventories, net
|33,272
|32,121
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|33,610
|30,326
|Total current assets
|255,185
|248,171
|Non-current assets:
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|18,777
|18,767
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|19,196
|15,880
|Goodwill
|108,664
|106,555
|Intangible assets, net
|43,459
|44,133
|Service and sales demonstration inventory, net
|23,265
|22,760
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|23,090
|23,005
|Other long-term assets
|3,393
|3,734
|Total assets
|$
|495,029
|$
|483,005
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|26,346
|$
|27,336
|Accrued liabilities
|25,121
|27,735
|Income taxes payable
|7,937
|6,736
|Current portion of unearned service revenues
|41,763
|41,590
|Customer deposits
|4,633
|4,989
|Lease liabilities
|4,784
|4,474
|Total current liabilities
|110,584
|112,860
|Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes
|70,378
|70,267
|Unearned service revenues - less current portion
|19,962
|19,886
|Lease liabilities - less current portion
|16,902
|14,056
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|15,478
|14,809
|Income taxes payable - less current portion
|1,530
|1,485
|Other long-term liabilities
|28
|32
|Total liabilities
|234,862
|233,395
|Commitments and contingencies
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 21,187,604 and 20,916,723 issued, respectively; 19,225,837 and 18,954,956 outstanding, respectively
|20
|20
|Additional paid-in capital
|361,891
|358,133
|Retained earnings
|(17,949
|)
|(18,855
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(43,126
|)
|(49,019
|)
|Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,961,767 and 1,961,767 shares held, respectively
|(40,669
|)
|(40,669
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|260,167
|249,610
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|495,029
|$
|483,005
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from:
|Operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|906
|$
|(7,267
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,212
|3,621
|Stock-based compensation
|3,758
|4,539
|Deferred income tax (benefit) and other non-cash charges
|114
|(805
|)
|Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|46
|152
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|111
|112
|Loss on disposal of assets
|448
|96
|(Reversal of) provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries
|(21
|)
|300
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Decrease (Increase) in:
|Accounts receivable
|3,305
|1,405
|Inventories
|153
|1,957
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,973
|)
|5,587
|(Decrease) Increase in:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(4,541
|)
|(5,721
|)
|Income taxes payable
|1,131
|783
|Customer deposits
|(455
|)
|819
|Unearned service revenues
|(1,013
|)
|1,282
|Other liabilities
|(150
|)
|(285
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,031
|6,575
|Investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,342
|)
|(1,323
|)
|Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses
|(1,452
|)
|(1,442
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(2,794
|)
|(2,765
|)
|Financing activities:
|Payments on finance leases
|(14
|)
|(40
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(14
|)
|(40
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|1,519
|(1,039
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|3,742
|2,731
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|88,703
|76,787
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|92,445
|$
|79,518
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit, as reported
|$
|47,237
|$
|43,307
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|405
|330
|Restructuring and other costs (2)
|169
|8
|Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit
|574
|338
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|47,811
|$
|43,645
|Gross margin, as reported
|57.0
|%
|51.4
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|57.7
|%
|51.8
|%
|Selling, general and administrative, as reported
|$
|33,818
|$
|39,593
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|(2,725
|)
|(3,942
|)
|Restructuring and other costs (2)
|(393
|)
|(2,708
|)
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|(385
|)
|(543
|)
|Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative
|$
|30,315
|$
|32,400
|Research and development, as reported
|$
|9,485
|$
|9,024
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|(628
|)
|(267
|)
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|(670
|)
|(489
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|8,187
|$
|8,268
|Operating expenses, as reported
|$
|43,423
|$
|48,617
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|(3,353
|)
|(4,209
|)
|Restructuring and other costs (2)
|(513
|)
|(2,708
|)
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|(1,055
|)
|(1,032
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
|(4,921
|)
|(7,949
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|38,502
|$
|40,668
|Income (loss) from operations, as reported
|$
|3,814
|$
|(5,310
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit
|574
|338
|Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
|4,921
|7,949
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|9,309
|$
|2,977
|Net income (loss), as reported
|$
|906
|$
|(7,267
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit
|574
|338
|Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses
|4,921
|7,949
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3)
|(1,087
|)
|(2,072
|)
|Other tax adjustments (3)
|1,105
|2,748
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|6,419
|$
|1,696
|Net income (loss) per share - Diluted, as reported
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.38
|)
|Stock-based compensation (1)
|0.19
|0.24
|Restructuring and other costs (2)
|0.03
|0.14
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|0.06
|0.06
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.11
|)
|Other tax adjustments (3)
|0.06
|0.14
|Non-GAAP net income per share - Diluted
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.09
(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.
(2) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the“Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the“Integration Plan”), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. Substantially all of our planned activities under the Restructuring Plan and the Integration Plan are complete. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the“2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.
(3) The Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate to Non-GAAP adjustments, including Stock-based compensation, Restructuring and other costs, non-recurring Inventory reserve charges, and Purchase accounting intangible amortization and fair value adjustments. In addition, when estimating our Non-GAAP income tax rate, we exclude the impact of items that impact our reported income tax rate that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing operating results, including the impact of valuation allowances we are currently recording in certain jurisdictions and certain discrete items such as adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves, as these items are difficult to predict and can impact our effective income tax rate. Specifically, Other tax adjustments during the three months ended March 31, 2025 were comprised of $0.6 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments and $0.5 million related to other items, including equity based compensation book to tax differences, non-GAAP adjustments impact on Global intangible low-taxed income and Prepaid tax on intercompany profit. In 2024, Other tax adjustments during the three months ended March 31, 2024 were comprised of $2.7 million related to the impact of valuation allowance adjustments.
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|906
|$
|(7,267
|)
|Interest expense, net
|888
|831
|Income tax expense
|1,553
|1,101
|Depreciation and amortization and fair value adjustments
|4,212
|3,621
|EBITDA
|7,559
|(1,714
|)
|Other expense, net
|467
|25
|Stock-based compensation
|3,758
|4,539
|Restructuring and other costs (1)
|682
|2,716
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,466
|$
|5,566
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|15.0
|%
|6.6
|%
(1) On February 14, 2020, our Board of Directors approved a global restructuring plan (the“Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support our strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and ensure that we are appropriately structured and resourced to deliver increased and sustainable value to our shareholders and customers. On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the“Integration Plan”), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits. Substantially all of our planned activities under the Restructuring Plan and the Integration Plan are complete. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the“2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.
(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY SALES MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Total sales to external customers as reported
|Americas (1)
|$
|36,008
|$
|37,228
|EMEA (1)
|25,108
|25,435
|APAC (1)
|21,747
|21,581
|$
|82,863
|$
|84,244
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)
|Americas (1)
|$
|36,797
|$
|37,261
|EMEA (1)
|25,338
|25,274
|APAC (1)
|21,921
|21,422
|$
|84,056
|$
|83,957
(1) Regions represent North America and South America (“Americas”); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”); and the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”).
(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Hardware
|$
|52,589
|$
|52,616
|Software
|10,386
|10,920
|Service
|19,888
|20,708
|Total Sales
|$
|82,863
|$
|84,244
|Hardware as a percentage of total sales
|63.5
|%
|62.5
|%
|Software as a percentage of total sales
|12.5
|%
|13.0
|%
|Service as a percentage of total sales
|24.0
|%
|24.6
|%
|Total Recurring Revenue (3)
|$
|17,299
|$
|16,717
|Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales
|20.9
|%
|19.8
|%
(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|5,031
|$
|6,575
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,342
|)
|(1,323
|)
|Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses
|(1,452
|)
|(1,442
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|2,237
|3,810
|Restructuring and other cash payments (1)
|905
|403
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|3,142
|$
|4,213
(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved the Integration Plan, which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits associated with the Restructuring Plan, Integration Plan, and executive transitions. On November 1, 2024, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan (the“2024 Restructuring Plan”), which is intended to support its strategic plan in an effort to improve operating performance and streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our redundant operations and underperforming countries primarily driven by economic and demand challenges in the manufacturing and construction sectors.
| FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025
|Low
|High
|GAAP gross margin
|56.5%
|58.0%
|Stock-based compensation
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|57.0%
|58.5%
|Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Low
|High
|GAAP operating expenses
|$45,000
|$47,000
|Stock-based compensation
|(3,300)
|(3,300)
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|(1,200)
|(1,200)
|Restructuring and other costs
|(2,000)
|(2,000)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$38,500
|$40,500
|Fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025
|Low
|High
|GAAP diluted earnings per share range
|$(0.20)
|$0.00
|Stock-based compensation
|0.19
|0.19
|Purchase accounting intangible amortization
|0.06
|0.06
|Restructuring and other costs
|0.10
|0.10
|Non-GAAP tax adjustments
|0.05
|0.05
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$0.20
|$0.40
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment