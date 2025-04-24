BILD Announces The 2025 Renomark Awards Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced the winners of the 2025 GTA RenoMark Awards today. Started in 1999, the awards recognize professional renovators and custom home builders who are members of BILD and the RenoMark program for their quality of work, innovation, customer service, and industry leadership.

BILD received 88 submissions in 17 categories, including the prestigious Renovator of the Year category. Submissions were evaluated by 26 industry professionals from across Canada who served as volunteer judges.

“We continue to be impressed by the outstanding caliber of submissions we receive each year, and 2025 was no exception,” said Dave Wilkes, President and CEO of BILD.“With so many entries reflecting excellence in both design and execution, the judges always have a challenging task selecting the winners. This year's entrants reflect the skill, integrity, and professionalism that define our RenoMark members. For homeowners considering a renovation, choosing a RenoMark renovator means choosing trusted expertise and exceptional results.”

The RenoMark program connects homeowners with professional renovators and contractors who have agreed to abide by a stringent code of conduct, which promises a superior level of service and customer protection that is higher than the common industry practice. Homeowners can find a participating renovator or custom homebuilder in their area by searching on the RenoMark website at .

The top honours in the 2025 RenoMark Awards went to Team Shane , which was named Renovator of the Year. Pionova Inc. won Best Overall Custom Home, Bachly Construction won Best Overall Space Renovation, and Pine Glen Homes won Best Overall Home Renovation. The recipients of these coveted awards set the standard for the industry in customer service, professionalism and workmanship.

These are the winners in the Space Renovation categories:



Best Basement Renovation – MENATWORK

Best Washroom Renovation – Bachly Construction

Best Kitchen Renovation Under $100,000 – Eurodale Design + Build Best Kitchen Renovation Over $100,000 – Ridgestone Homes Ltd.

These are the winners in the Home Renovation categories:



Best Adaptiv Renovation – Master Edge Homes

Best Exterior Renovation – Eurodale Design + Build

Best Innovative Renovation – Woodsmith Construction Inc.

Best Renovation (No Addition) Under $300,000 – Violet Build Ltd.

Best Renovation (No Addition) Over $300,000 – Pine Glen Homes

Best Renovation (Addition) Under $500,000 [Acclaimed] – Team Shane Best Renovation (Addition) Over $500,000 – Carick Home Improvements

These are the winners in the Condominium Renovation Categories:



Best Condominium Renovation Under $200,000 [Acclaimed] – MGB Building Group Best Condominium Renovation Over $200,000 – Alair Homes Lorne Park

The award for both Best Commercial Renovation and Best Custom Home Under $2 Million went to Pionova Inc . Reign Custom Builders won Best Custom Home Over $2 Million.

To learn more about the winners, visit .

About RenoMark

The RenoMark program was established in 2001 by the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD). The program is now delivered in partnership with the Canadian Home Builders' Association and local home builders' associations across Canada. RenoMark identifies renovation professionals who have agreed to abide by a renovation-specific code of conduct, giving homeowners confidence, superior service and peace of mind. Learn more at .

About BILD

With more than 1,000 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, residential and non-residential land development and professional renovation industries in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides 256,000 jobs in the region and $39.3 billion in investment value. BILD is affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

-30-

For additional information or to schedule an interview, contact Janis McCulloch at ... or 416-617-7994.

CONTACT: Janis McCulloch Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) 416-617-7994 ...