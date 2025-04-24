Mimecast Announces Human Risk Command Center To Provide Unprecedented Visibility And Risk Mitigation For Organizations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements to Human Risk Management Platform will be on display during RSA Conference at booth #654

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast, a global cybersecurity leader transforming the way businesses manage and secure human risk, today unveiled the first-of-its-kind Human Risk Command Center. This innovative addition to Mimecast's Human Risk Management (HRM) platform equips organizations with unparalleled visibility into human risk, enabling them to identify and mitigate threats more effectively and efficiently.

The Human Risk Command Center is engineered to include:



Advanced Risk Scoring: Assigns risk scores to users, empowering security teams to prioritize efforts on the most vulnerable points within their human network.

Integrated Security Intelligence: Leverages both Mimecast data and a wealth of third-party security solutions, including key partnerships to provide deeper visibility and actionability into human risk factors.

Proactive Interventions: Powered by Mimecast Engage® technology, the revolutionary adaptive security awareness solution, customers can use tailored security interventions, including real-time Slack notifications and personalized behavioral nudges to correct risky behaviors and reinforce secure practices.

Precision Detection: Actionable insights obtained from the command center will enable CISOs and security analysts to make informed decisions and quickly deploy the right tactics to protect the organization. Streamlined Data Management and Compliance: The command center will also continue to advance and improve after the initial launch. One future advancement will be helping organizations identify and address non-compliance and data loss in collaboration tools through Mimecast Aware . By securing collaboration data at scale, companies can ensure compliance while accelerating incident response times.



Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast stated:

"Human risk is a pervasive challenge that all organizations must tackle head-on. Our Human Risk Command Center is a major step forward, providing the tools necessary to measure human risk, empower employees as defenders, and protect customers from sophisticated targeted attacks. This innovation helps simplify the complexity of managing human risk."

The Power of Together – Greater Human Risk Visibility and Protection Through Integration

Mimecast's expanding technology alliance program now includes more than 6,000+ connected customers, 300+ integrated applications and 1.3B+ API calls every month. The Mimecast Technology Alliance Program features integrations with some of the industries most renowned companie . These collaborations enhance automated protection, detection and integrated response.

Highlighting their commitment to accessibility, Mimecast solutions are now available on the AWS Marketplace . This simplifies the purchasing and deployment process for Mimecast customers, allowing them to more easily leverage the Mimecast platform. In December 2024, Mimecast was named a winner of the Rising Star Technology Partner of the Year for EMEA award by AWS.

Join Mimecast at RSA Conference

Mimecast invites all attendees to join Chief Product Officer, Rob Juncker at his session "The Telltale Signs of AI-Generated Emails: Building a Detection Engine," where he will explore how AI-generated threats are evolving and what companies can do to combat them. Thursday, May 1 at 9:40 a.m. PDT at Moscone West 202.

To learn more about Mimecast's latest updates and their role in the evolving cybersecurity landscape and to get a firsthand look at the Human Risk Command Center, visit Booth #654 .

Analyst Recognition and Confirmation

In recent months Mimecast's vision and product development has been recognized in key analyst reports. Including a 'Strong Performer' distinction in the Forrester WaveTM: Human Risk Management Solutions, Q3 2024, and a 'Leader' placement in both the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Email Security Platforms and the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions. For more information visit here.

The Mimecast Human Risk Command Center is available to Mimecast Engage customers now and is targeted be available for Mimecast Email Security Cloud Gateway customers in June 2025.

About Mimecast

Mimecast is a leading cybersecurity company transforming the way businesses manage and secure human risk. Its AI-powered, API-enabled connected human risk platform is purpose-built to protect organizations from the spectrum of cyber threats. Integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric pathways, our platform enhances visibility and provides strategic insight.

By enabling decisive action and empowering businesses to protect their collaborative environments, our technology safeguards critical data and actively engages employees in reducing risk and enhancing productivity. More than 42,000 businesses worldwide trust Mimecast to help them keep ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

From insider risk to external threats, customers get more with Mimecast. More visibility. More agility. More control. More security.

Mimecast and Mimecast Engage are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other third-party trademarks and logos contained in this press release are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Mimecast and any other company.

