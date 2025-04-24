403
Chilean Peso’S Sudden Strength Jolts Currency Markets As Dollar Retreats
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Data from the Chilean peso market this morning shows a sharp reversal in fortunes for the dollar, as the USD/CLP pair trades near 943.5, its lowest level in over a month.
This move follows a dramatic slide from Monday's close at 961.7 and Tuesday's 952.5, culminating in Wednesday's finish at 942.7. The peso's rally has erased nearly all of April's earlier losses, catching many traders off guard.
The story behind the numbers reveals a market driven by hard facts and technical triggers. The attached chart shows the dollar breaking below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with the 50-day at 948.84 and the 200-day at 965.35.
The price action confirms a clear bearish trend for the dollar. The 14-day relative strength index sits at 40.61, not yet oversold but indicating persistent selling pressure. The move gained momentum as the pair breached the 950 support, a level that had held for several sessions.
Volumes surged as stop-loss orders triggered and short sellers pressed their advantage. The peso's strength comes as Chile's central bank holds its policy rate steady at 5.00%, providing a stable backdrop for the currency.
Chilean Peso Gains Support from Copper Strength
The bank's decision to pause rate cuts reflects concerns about inflation and global uncertainty, but for now, the steady rate offers support for the peso.
Most analysts expect the central bank to maintain rates for the near term, with the possibility of mild easing only later in the year if inflation slows.
Copper, Chile's main export, continues to trade near recent highs, with LME cash prices at $9,416.50 per tonne and COMEX closing Tuesday at $4.87 per pound.
The metal's resilience underpins the peso , as copper provides a vital source of foreign exchange. Recent ETF flows also tell a story of shifting risk appetite. While U.S. equity ETFs saw outflows at the start of April, leveraged and high-yield bond ETFs attracted new money.
On April 22, Bitcoin ETFs posted inflows of $912 million, more than 500 times the 2025 daily average, reflecting a renewed risk-on mood that has spilled over into emerging markets.
Traders remain focused on upcoming Chilean inflation data and any signals from the central bank. The peso's strong move has set new technical targets, with support now at 940 and 930, and resistance at 950 and 955.
Market participants will watch if the peso can hold these gains or if profit-taking sets in. The market's message is clear: fundamentals, technicals, and global flows have aligned to give the Chilean peso a decisive edge, at least for now.
