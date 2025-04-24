403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina’S Economy Posts 5.7% Growth In February As Reforms Take Hold
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported a 5.7% year-on-year rise in economic activity for February 2025.
This marks the fourth consecutive month of annual growth and the highest level in the seasonally adjusted series since June 2022. The data signals a clear shift after years of recession and instability.
President Javier Milei's government has pushed a strict reform agenda since late 2023. These measures include sharp spending cuts, currency liberalization, and the removal of many capital controls.
The International Monetary Fund's $20 billion loan, approved in April 2023, played a key role by stabilizing finances and supporting the lifting of currency restrictions. This has opened the door for foreign investment and improved business sentiment.
The February figures show broad-based recovery. Eleven of sixteen sectors expanded compared to the same month last year. Financial services led with a 30.2% jump, followed by fishing at 28.3%.
Wholesale and retail trade grew 7.4%, and manufacturing rose 5%. Construction, agriculture, and transportation also posted gains. Only four sectors contracted, with community services and hospitality showing slight declines.
Argentina's Recovery Gains Momentum as Inflation Falls
On a month-to-month basis, economic activity increased by 0.8% in February, the fifth straight monthly gain. The trend-cycle indicator advanced by 0.7%. These numbers show that the recovery is not isolated but rather part of a sustained upward movement.
Inflation, once Argentina 's main economic threat, has slowed. March's monthly rate reached 3.7%, up from 2.4% in February, but well below the double-digit rates of 2023.
Annual inflation fell to 55.9% in March, a sharp drop from 287.9% a year earlier. The central bank 's policy rate stood at 27.74% in February, down from 28.72% in January, reflecting greater confidence in monetary stability.
Analysts expect Argentina's GDP to grow by 4% to 5.5% in 2025, outpacing most of Latin America. The government's reforms have restored a measure of stability, encouraged private investment, and improved the outlook for exporters and domestic producers.
However, the recovery remains sensitive to political risk and the ability to maintain fiscal discipline. Argentina's economic rebound stands as a direct result of tough reforms and renewed market confidence.
The coming months will test whether these gains can translate into lasting growth and broader prosperity.
This marks the fourth consecutive month of annual growth and the highest level in the seasonally adjusted series since June 2022. The data signals a clear shift after years of recession and instability.
President Javier Milei's government has pushed a strict reform agenda since late 2023. These measures include sharp spending cuts, currency liberalization, and the removal of many capital controls.
The International Monetary Fund's $20 billion loan, approved in April 2023, played a key role by stabilizing finances and supporting the lifting of currency restrictions. This has opened the door for foreign investment and improved business sentiment.
The February figures show broad-based recovery. Eleven of sixteen sectors expanded compared to the same month last year. Financial services led with a 30.2% jump, followed by fishing at 28.3%.
Wholesale and retail trade grew 7.4%, and manufacturing rose 5%. Construction, agriculture, and transportation also posted gains. Only four sectors contracted, with community services and hospitality showing slight declines.
Argentina's Recovery Gains Momentum as Inflation Falls
On a month-to-month basis, economic activity increased by 0.8% in February, the fifth straight monthly gain. The trend-cycle indicator advanced by 0.7%. These numbers show that the recovery is not isolated but rather part of a sustained upward movement.
Inflation, once Argentina 's main economic threat, has slowed. March's monthly rate reached 3.7%, up from 2.4% in February, but well below the double-digit rates of 2023.
Annual inflation fell to 55.9% in March, a sharp drop from 287.9% a year earlier. The central bank 's policy rate stood at 27.74% in February, down from 28.72% in January, reflecting greater confidence in monetary stability.
Analysts expect Argentina's GDP to grow by 4% to 5.5% in 2025, outpacing most of Latin America. The government's reforms have restored a measure of stability, encouraged private investment, and improved the outlook for exporters and domestic producers.
However, the recovery remains sensitive to political risk and the ability to maintain fiscal discipline. Argentina's economic rebound stands as a direct result of tough reforms and renewed market confidence.
The coming months will test whether these gains can translate into lasting growth and broader prosperity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment