Cocaine Claims Against President Petro Ignite Political Unrest In Colombia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A letter published on April 22, 2025, by Álvaro Leyva Durán, former Colombian foreign minister, has triggered a political crisis by accusing President Gustavo Petro of drug addiction.
Leyva, a veteran conservative who served as Petro's foreign minister from August 2022 until his removal in January 2024, claimed in a four-page letter that Petro's alleged addiction impairs his ability to govern.
In addition, Leyva cited a specific incident during an official trip to Paris in June 2023, asserting that the president disappeared for two days without explanation. Leyva wrote that this episode confirmed his suspicions about Petro's drug use and described his own regret for not intervening.
Leyva's letter did not stop at personal accusations. He also criticized Petro's closest advisers, Interior Minister Armando Benedetti and Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, claiming they have exploited the president's“complex situation.”
Leyva's statements reflect a deep rupture within Petro's administration, which has faced persistent internal disputes and over 50 changes in senior positions since 2022.
Allegations and Political Turmoil in Colombia
President Petro responded publicly, dismissing Leyva's claims as politically motivated and denying any drug problem. Petro explained that he extended his Paris stay to spend time with his daughters and grandchildren, who live in France.
He argued that, as a visiting head of state, French security services always monitored him. Petro's daughter Andrea supported this account, stating that her father spent the two days with her and her children in Paris.
The opposition quickly seized on Leyva's accusations, demanding that President Petro undergo medical examinations to clarify his fitness for office.
Conservative politicians described the allegations as confirmation of long-standing rumors and called for transparency regarding the president's health. This crisis comes at a time of significant political turbulence in Colombia.
Petro's administration, which promised sweeping reforms, has struggled with internal instability and public criticism. Leyva's letter not only exposes personal and political fractures.
It also raises broader questions about governance, leadership, and the direction of the country. These developments highlight the challenges facing Colombia's government and the potential risks for stability and investor confidence.
The business community now closely watches how the administration manages the immediate fallout. It also observes ongoing questions about leadership and continuity.
