Miners Bring La Paz To Standstill As Bolivia’S Fuel Crisis Deepens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 23, 2025, thousands of helmeted miners marched through Bolivia's administrative capital, blocking major roads and halting the city's activity.
The protest, reported by several international news agencies, highlights the acute fuel shortages and economic distress gripping the country.
Bolivia, a major producer of silver, zinc, lithium, and tin, has faced months of severe dollar shortages. This lack of hard currency has crippled the country's ability to import fuel, causing prices to soar and output in both mining and agriculture to plummet.
Miners, led by the National Federation of Mining Cooperatives, say the shortages of diesel and explosives are now threatening their livelihoods. The government, led by President Luis Arce, has responded with calls for dialogue and emergency measures.
Mining Minister Alejandro Santos Laura urged talks on capping explosive prices, but miners remain skeptical. The government has already reduced in-person schooling, cut the state vehicle fleet, and shortened public servant work hours to curb fuel use.
These moves have not resolved the underlying supply issues. The crisis began in 2023 when falling gas revenues, Bolivia 's main source of foreign currency, forced the government to cut fuel imports.
Bolivia's Fuel Crisis
Since then, the country's foreign reserves have dwindled, and inflation has surged. Food inflation stands at 17%, with rice prices up 58% and meat up 30% over the past year.
Many families now struggle to afford basic goods, and long lines at gas stations have become common. The fuel shortage has also stranded at least 500 tanker trucks at the Paraguayan border due to unpaid bills.
The government has proposed importing diesel at international prices and militarizing the fuel distribution chain to prevent smuggling, which costs the country $600 million annually.
However, higher fuel prices threaten to push up costs across the supply chain, raising concerns about food security. Political tensions have further complicated the crisis.
The ruling MAS party faces internal divisions, with former President Evo Morales challenging Arce's leadership ahead of the August elections. The miners' protest adds pressure, demanding not only immediate fuel supplies but also approval of government credits to ease the economic strain.
As Bolivia's fuel crisis drags on, the country's economic and political stability remain at risk. The standoff in La Paz underscores the urgent need for effective solutions that restore confidence and keep key industries running.
