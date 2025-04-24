403
São Paulo Claims Group D Lead With Strategic Away Win Over Libertad
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo FC took control of Group D in the Copa Libertadores after a disciplined 2-0 victory over Libertad in Asunción on April 24, 2025.
This result, sourced from detailed match data and club records, shifted the group's balance and highlighted São Paulo's ability to deliver under pressure despite missing key players.
Libertad entered the match as group leaders, having won their first two games without conceding. They also led the Paraguayan league by eight points after 15 rounds, showing strong form.
São Paulo, meanwhile, had drawn five of their last seven matches across competitions and sat tenth in the Brazilian league. The Brazilian club faced injury problems, with several starters absent, which forced tactical adjustments and tested squad depth.
Both teams deployed similar formations, emphasizing midfield control and defensive discipline. São Paulo , known for their ball control and short passing, managed 60% possession and 529 completed passes, compared to Libertad's 348.
The visitors created more scoring opportunities and forced more corners, reflecting their proactive approach. The match's first half saw cautious play, with both sides probing for weaknesses.
Libertad, who averaged 1.8 goals per match, struggled to break through São Paulo's back line. São Paulo's injury-hit attack missed a clear chance but maintained pressure through set pieces and wing play.
São Paulo Edges Ahead in Group D with Tactical Brilliance
In the second half, São Paulo's tactical flexibility paid off. Lucas Ferreira, brought on after halftime, scored his first professional goal after a swift counterattack.
Minutes later, Libertad missed a penalty, failing to capitalize on a rare defensive lapse. São Paulo's goalkeeper, Rafael , made crucial saves to maintain the lead. André Silva sealed the result with a header in the final stages, confirming São Paulo's rise to seven points and the top of Group D.
Libertad, now second with six points, lost their unbeaten record but remain in contention. The match reflected the financial and sporting realities of South American football.
São Paulo's ability to rotate players and maintain performance underlines the value of squad investment and youth development. Libertad's defeat, despite recent domestic dominance, shows the challenges of sustaining form in international competition.
This result positions São Paulo for a stronger commercial and competitive outlook in the tournament, with qualification for the knockout phase now within reach. Both clubs will look to leverage these lessons as the group stage continues.
