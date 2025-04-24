Kashmir Tourism Under Threat: 62% Families Drop Travel Plans After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Localcircles Survey
According to the survey, 62% of families who had travel or pilgrimage bookings to Kashmir between May and December 2025 are now cancelling their plans.Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: LeT terrorists' names, ₹20 lakh bounty announced
The LocalCircles survey gathered over 21,000 verified responses from 361 districts. Respondents included 63% men and 37% women. The responses came from tier 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and rural areas.
Kashmir saw record tourist footfall, with over 2.3 crore visitors already in 2025. It was expected to have a strong season. However, the incident has not only affected general tourism but is also likely to impact the upcoming Amarnath Yatra .Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: Meet Kashmiri shawl vendor who carried injured tourists
Domestic airlines have already received over 15,000 cancellation or rescheduling requests for flights to Srinagar.
The survey also finds that only 29% of respondents plan to visit Kashmir within the next three years. Meanwhile, 33% said their decision would depend on how well the government handled the security situation.
Tour operators fear the long-term effects could be damaging if confidence is not restored quickly.Also Read | 'Pak diverting focus from Vance's visit': Ex-Pentagon official questions timing
However, 38% of those originally planning a trip still intend to go ahead even though the overall mood remains cautious. J&K MLA Sajad Lone also voiced concern, stating the attack was aimed at“economically disempowering” the region.Pahalgam terror attack: What PM Modi said
Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in strong words.
“These terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror,” he said.
