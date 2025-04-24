Kashmir Tourism Under Threat: 62% Families Drop Travel Plans After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Localcircles Survey

MENAFN - Live Mint) A new survey conducted by LocalCircles reveals that the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed at least 28 lives, has had a massive impact on Kashmir's tourism sector. The attack, carried out by militants linked to The Resistance Front, has led to widespread fear and immediate cancellations of travel plans.

According to the survey, 62% of families who had travel or pilgrimage bookings to Kashmir between May and December 2025 are now cancelling their plans.

The LocalCircles survey gathered over 21,000 verified responses from 361 districts. Respondents included 63% men and 37% women. The responses came from tier 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and rural areas.

Kashmir saw record tourist footfall, with over 2.3 crore visitors already in 2025. It was expected to have a strong season. However, the incident has not only affected general tourism but is also likely to impact the upcoming Amarnath Yatra .

Domestic airlines have already received over 15,000 cancellation or rescheduling requests for flights to Srinagar.

The survey also finds that only 29% of respondents plan to visit Kashmir within the next three years. Meanwhile, 33% said their decision would depend on how well the government handled the security situation.

Tour operators fear the long-term effects could be damaging if confidence is not restored quickly.

However, 38% of those originally planning a trip still intend to go ahead even though the overall mood remains cautious. J&K MLA Sajad Lone also voiced concern, stating the attack was aimed at“economically disempowering” the region.

Pahalgam terror attack: What PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in strong words.

“These terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine. The willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the back of the masters of terror,” he said.