₹805 For 6-Minute Washroom Use: Elderly Woman In Medical Distress Overcharged Near Khatu Shyam Temple In Rajasthan

In a heart-wrenching incident, a daughter shared that her family was charged ₹805 for using a hotel washroom for just six minutes near the Khatu Shyam temple, after failing to find a proper facility within a 1 km radius. The Khatu Shyam temple, a revered Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Khatu Shyam, believed to be the deity Barbarika from the Mahabharata, is located in Khatu village near Sikar in Rajasthan and attracts millions of devotees annually.

The LinkedIn user was with her family at the temple as it was her mother's long-time wish to seek blessings and visit the site. She said her family preferred“the normal darshan process” because her mother believes“Bhagwan k darwaze par kya VIP? Sab ek hain”.“(At God's doorstep, is there VIP treatment? We are all equal).”

What exactly happened?

“While we were waiting, my mother suddenly started feeling extremely unwell. Nausea, stomach pain, and a strong urge to vomit. Papa looked around desperately for a washroom while we were taking care of Maa. But there was nothing usable. No washroom near the temple area, around 1 km. A few public bathing areas, but no proper restrooms. She was in visible pain, barely able to stand,” she said.

The LinkedIn user shared that she informed the person at the reception that their hotel was 7 km away and it was“urgent, a matter of basic human dignity” when they were told“Rs. 800 to use the restroom” after looking at her mother's condition. She added,“He waited for payment first. Yes, he said. Pehle ap pay kar dijiye (make the payment first)..” The person didn't budge, she said, mentioning they had to pay as they didn't have any option.

Bill of ₹805 for 6-minutes washroom use

“When my father asked for a bill, the man began shouting. First, he said, 'bill chodiye 100 rupya kam de dijiye'. But after my father's request he reluctantly gave us a bill-for Rs. 805,” she recalled.

She stated it was heartbreaking to see not because they paid money but because“someone saw suffering” and overcharged for it, ending by questioning”Are we really progressing as humans? Or are we just losing our soul on the way? How can someone see a woman in pain and still put a price on basic humanity? What have we become?”