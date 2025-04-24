Saudia Orders 20 Wide-Body Jets From Airbus

Dhaka : Saudia Group on Wednesday (April 23) announced a new aircraft deal with Airbus, placing an order for up to 20 A330neo wide-body jets as part of its fleet expansion strategy.

The agreement includes a firm order for 10 aircraft designated for flyadeal, the Group's low-cost subsidiary.

The addition of the fuel-efficient A330neo aligns with Saudia Group's plans to broaden its network and introduce new destinations across its operations. Deliveries are slated to begin in 2027 and will continue through 2029.

“Today's deal marks a pivotal milestone in our ambitious strategy to modernize and expand our fleet,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group.“It builds on last year's historic deal with Airbus for 105 aircraft. This step aligns with our national strategies under Saudi Vision 2030, which aim to connect 250 destinations and facilitate the travel of over 330 million travelers and 150 million tourists by 2030.”

He said,“This deal supports Saudia Group's plans to grow and improve its operations. It adds to the modernization of our fleet, improves aircraft maintenance, and makes our overall operations more efficient.”

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Sales for Airbus's Commercial Aircraft business, said,“Saudia Group's A330neo order for flyadeal marks a key step in advancing the Kingdom's aviation ambition to unlock long-haul markets and attract new customers."

-B