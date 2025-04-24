Letter To Editor: Time To Rethink Development Before The Next Landslide

KO file photo by Faisal Khan

The recent landslide in Ramban, triggered by a devastating cloudburst, is more than a tragic event. It is a loud and urgent warning. The severing of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the loss of lives demand not just our attention, but our action. This calamity is not simply nature's fury unleashed. It is a reflection of human negligence, of policies that ignore the fragile ecology of our mountains.

For years, environmental experts and concerned citizens have warned against rampant deforestation, unscientific tunneling, and haphazard construction in Ramban's sensitive terrain. These warnings, often dismissed, now echo louder than ever in the rubble of collapsed roads and buried homes. What's happening in Ramban is not a freak incident. It's a consequence of sustained ecological disregard, worsened by the unpredictable extremes of climate change.

What's more troubling is that such disasters are being normalized. We've come to expect blocked highways and damaged infrastructure, but behind every“normal” landslide are shattered lives and communities pushed further into vulnerability.

It is clear that development without environmental foresight is a dangerous gamble. Enforcing zoning laws, updating hazard maps, and conducting genuine environmental impact assessments must be non-negotiable. Hill infrastructure must be redesigned with sustainability at its core. Not just for resilience, but for survival.

This is also a moment for collective reflection. We, as citizens, must question the kind of development we applaud. Progress at the cost of safety and sustainability is no progress at all.

Let the Ramban landslide not be just another headline. Let it be the turning point where policy, planning, and public awareness begin to align with ecological reality.

We owe that much to the people of Ramban, and to the generations who will inherit the hills we leave behind.

Sincerely,

Peerzada Aarif

Baramulla