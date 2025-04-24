Rescue Operation In Kyiv Ongoing, Eight People Confirmed Dead Klitschko
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Facebook .
"The search and rescue operation continues, with rubble being cleared from two buildings in Sviatoshynskyi district. As of now, the death of eight people has been confirmed," Klitschko stated.
According to him, 77 people have sought medical assistance, 31 of the injured are currently hospitalized.
A total of 12 buildings were damaged during the overnight attack.
The city is providing aid to residents of the damaged apartment buildings. A support center for those affected has been set up in Sviatoshynskyi district.Read also: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv : 31 people hospitalized, including five children
As Ukrinform previously reported, earlier there was information that nine people had been killed as a result of the attack on Kyiv.
