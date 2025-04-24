Ukraine Innovation Days Open In Washington

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As the head of the Ukrainian official delegation, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has opened the annual event, Ukraine Innovation Days, in Washington. The event is taking place for the second time, bringing together politicians, business representatives, scientists, opinion leaders and diplomats.

This is reported by an Ukrinform correspondent from Washington.

“Together with our partners – European, American, partners from all over the world, – we are making efforts to implement many innovative solutions,” Shmyhal said at the opening ceremony.

In his words, Ukraine's success in the struggle against Russian aggression, the destruction of enemy tanks, helicopters, aircraft and other military equipment, was largely due to support from the United States and other partners. At the same time, Ukraine increased its domestic military production.

“Today, we produce 40% of the weapons used by our Armed Forces. Mainly, these are innovative products, such as drones and special technologies,” Shmyhal stressed.

The Prime Minister mentioned that, along with fighting against Russian aggression, Ukraine is making efforts to rebuild.

“Ukraine's reconstruction will be one of the largest projects of the century, comparable only to the Marshall Plan after World War II,” Shmyhal noted.

The Prime Minister called Ukraine Innovation Days a very important forum focusing on the new developments, exchange of technologies, use of artificial intelligence, digitalization projects, etc.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova emphasized the importance of discussing Ukraine's innovations in Washington. In her words, peace is certainly a key priority, and Ukrainians need a just and lasting peace more than anyone else.

“But, we also think from the very beginning what peaceful life will look like after the war is over, and innovations are what we believe in,” Markarova stated.

She pointed out that Ukrainians not only defend their own freedom, but also help build the world of the future.

In this regard, the Ukrainian envoy expressed gratitude to all investors, who are already working in Ukraine on recovery projects, the development of innovations and their implementation.

A reminder that Ukraine Innovation Days are organized by Ukraine House and the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States.