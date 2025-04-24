403
UN Rep. Affirms Importance Of Multilateralism, Diplomacy For Peace Amid Challenges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the UN Secretary-General and UN Resident Coordinator in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher affirmed on Thursday that multilateralism and diplomacy for peace have become imperative amid complex global challenges, calling for a renewed commitment to the values of international cooperation and solidarity.
On the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, observed annually on April 24, Al-Taher told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the world is currently undergoing historic turning points, as the United Nations approaches its 80th anniversary.
She noted that growing challenges include geopolitical tensions, climate and humanitarian crises, and rapid technological changes, all of which require reforms that go beyond structural adjustments to address underlying issues at their core.
Al-Taher pointed out that since its establishment in 1945 with 51 member states, the United Nations has expanded to include 193 countries and thousands of stakeholders from non-governmental organizations, the private sector, and international institutions, reflecting the broad scope of its responsibilities and its role as a unifying umbrella for global cooperation.
She stressed the urgent need for a cultural shift within the UN that reflects the true diversity of its member states and invests in human capital to keep pace with emerging challenges, emphasizing that the Organization's effectiveness is not measured by its size but by its ability to anticipate, influence, and respond.
Al-Taher referred to the Summit of the Future, held last September, where UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined the necessity of reforming global institutions based on the UN Charter. The summit witnessed the adoption of key documents including the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration for Future Generations.
She also highlighted the remarks of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah during his participation in the summit, in which he emphasized the importance of democracy in decision-making and fair representation of states, a vision in line with the goals of New Kuwait 2035, which focuses on sustainable development and international cooperation.
Al-Taher warned that the suspension of more than USD 60 billion in international aid at the beginning of 2025 would negatively impact humanitarian operations worldwide.
She noted that over 117 million people have been adversely affected according to the World Food Programme (WFP), while UNICEF warned of the risk of millions of children being deprived of nutritional services.
She affirmed that the United Nations remains a reliable partner thanks to its rights-based, just, and inclusive approach, adding that the Organization's collaboration with government entities and civil society in Kuwait represents a successful model in translating aspirations into tangible achievements.
Al-Taher concluded her statement by saying that multilateralism is no longer an option but an existential necessity, underscoring the importance of redefining multilateralism to be more transparent, accountable, and effective.
She added, "If the concept of the United Nations did not exist, it would have been necessary to invent it." (end)
