Decisions Of Annual General Meeting Of AS Harju Elekter Group
|retained earnings
|EUR 49,762,244
|Net profit for 2024
|EUR 3,174,768
|total distributable profit as of 31.12.2024
|EUR 52,937,012
|dividends (0,15 euros per share*)
|EUR 2,774,816
|Retained earnings after profit distribution
|EUR 50,162,196
*Dividends will be paid to shareholders on 28 May 2025, by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The list of shareholders for the payment of dividends is established on 21 May 2025 as at the end of the business day in the accounting system. The date of the change in the rights related to the securities (ex-date) is 20 May 2025. From this date, the person who acquired shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2024.
The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,354,766, which accounted for 100.00% of the voted participants.
3. Amendment of the Articles of Association
Change the business address to Tallinn, the Republic of Estonia and amend the Articles of Association of AS Harju Elekter Group in the form submitted to the general Meeting.
The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,243,911 which accounted for 99.02 % of the voted participants.
4 . Remuneration Principles for the members of the Management Board
To approve remuneration principles for the members of the Management Board of AS Harju Elekter Group in the form submitted to the General Meeting.
The number of votes given in favor of the resolution was 11,265,976, which accounted for 99.22 % of the voted participants.
Tiit Atso
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 674 7400
