Lassila & Tikanoja’S Comparison Figures For 1 January-31 December 2024 With The New Segment Structure
|Cumulative segment information
|Net sales
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|93.0
|208.2
|318.6
|424.0
|Facility Services Finland
|63.3
|121.8
|179.2
|238.0
|Facility Services Sweden
|29.5
|55.7
|80.9
|111.9
|Interdivisional net sales
|-0.7
|-1.4
|-2.1
|-3.1
|L&T Total
|185.0
|384.2
|576.5
|770.7
|Operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.3
|16.2
|32.4
|41.2
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.1
|1.9
|6.8
|9.4
|Facility Services Sweden
|-2.1
|-4.6
|-6.1
|-35.1
|Group functions and eliminations
|-1.8
|-4.1
|-4.8
|-5.7
|L&T Total
|-1.7
|9.3
|28.2
|9.8
|Adjusted operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.6
|16.6
|33.0
|42.8
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.1
|1.9
|6.8
|9.6
|Facility Services Sweden
|-2.1
|-4.6
|-6.0
|-7.5
|Group functions and eliminations
|-0.4
|-1.1
|-1.0
|-1.6
|L&T Total
|0.0
|12.7
|32.7
|43.2
|EBITDA
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|12.9
|37.8
|64.7
|84.7
|Facility Services Finland
|1.6
|5.2
|11.8
|16.2
|Facility Services Sweden
|-0.9
|-2.1
|-2.5
|-7.0
|Group functions and eliminations
|-1.6
|-3.7
|-4.2
|-4.9
|L&T Total
|12.1
|37.2
|69.9
|89.0
|Operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|% of net sales
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.5
|7.8
|10.2
|9.7
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.2
|1.5
|3.8
|3.9
|Facility Services Sweden
|-7.1
|-8.3
|-7.5
|-31.3
|L&T Total
|-0.9
|2.4
|4.9
|1.3
|Adjusted operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|% of net sales
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.8
|8.0
|10.3
|10.1
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.2
|1.5
|3.8
|4.0
|Facility Services Sweden
|-7.1
|-8.3
|-7.5
|-6.7
|L&T Total
|0.0
|3.3
|5.7
|5.6
|EBITDA
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|% of net sales
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|13.9
|18.1
|20.3
|20.0
|Facility Services Finland
|2.5
|4.3
|6.6
|6.8
|Facility Services Sweden
|-3.0
|-3.8
|-3.1
|-6.3
|L&T Total
|6.5
|9.7
|12.1
|11.5
|Gross capital expenditure
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|10.8
|20.9
|28.2
|35.9
|Facility Services Finland
|0.1
|0.5
|1.1
|1.1
|Facility Services Sweden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Group functions and eliminations
|0.2
|0.3
|0.3
|0.4
|L&T Total
|11.1
|21.7
|29.7
|37.5
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|1-6
|1-9
|1-12
|Circular Economy Business
|10.6
|21.6
|32.4
|43.4
|Facility Services Finland
|1.7
|3.4
|5.1
|6.8
|Facility Services Sweden1
|1.2
|2.5
|3.6
|28.1
|Group functions and eliminations
|0.2
|0.4
|0.6
|0.9
|L&T Total
|13.8
|27.9
|41.6
|79.2
|1 Includes impairment of goodwill totalling EUR 23.3 million recognised in December 2024.
|Capital employed
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|EUR million
|31 Mar
|30 Jun
|30 Sep
|31 Dec
|Circular Economy Business
|310.8
|315.0
|309.3
|299.7
|Facility Services Finland
|22.2
|21.3
|22.2
|17.0
|Facility Services Sweden
|59.8
|58.2
|58.7
|29.9
|Group functions and eliminations
|24.9
|37.5
|50.1
|49.5
|L&T Total
|417.6
|432.0
|440.3
|396.1
|Return on capital employed (ROCE)
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|%
|31 Mar
|30 Jun
|30 Sep
|31 Dec
|Circular Economy Business
|13.1
|13.5
|13.0
|13.8
|Facility Services Finland
|18.6
|29.2
|33.8
|51.4
|Facility Services Sweden
|-8.2
|-9.2
|-11.7
|-77.9
|L&T Total
|9.7
|9.7
|9.0
|3.3
|Number of employees at the end of
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|the review period
|31 Mar
|30 Jun
|30 Sep
|31 Dec
|Circular Economy Business
|2,214
|2,410
|2,276
|2,168
|Facility Services Finland
|4,257
|4,519
|4,196
|4,140
|Facility Services Sweden
|1,103
|1,100
|1,149
|1,032
|Group functions and eliminations
|112
|113
|105
|101
|L&T Total
|7,686
|8,142
|7,726
|7,441
|Segment information by quarter
|Net sales
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|93.0
|115.2
|110.4
|105.4
|Facility Services Finland
|63.3
|58.5
|57.4
|58.8
|Facility Services Sweden
|29.5
|26.2
|25.2
|31.0
|Interdivisional net sales
|-0.7
|-0.7
|-0.7
|-1.0
|L&T Total
|185.0
|199.2
|192.3
|194.2
|Operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.3
|13.9
|16.2
|8.9
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.1
|2.0
|4.9
|2.6
|Facility Services Sweden
|-2.1
|-2.5
|-1.5
|-29.0
|Group functions and eliminations
|-1.8
|-2.4
|-0.7
|-0.9
|L&T Total
|-1.7
|11.0
|18.9
|-18.4
|Adjusted operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.6
|14.0
|16.4
|9.9
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.1
|2.0
|4.9
|2.8
|Facility Services Sweden
|-2.1
|-2.5
|-1.5
|-1.5
|Group functions and eliminations
|-0.4
|-0.8
|0.1
|-0.6
|L&T Total
|0.0
|12.7
|20.0
|10.5
|EBITDA
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|12.9
|24.8
|26.9
|20.0
|Facility Services Finland
|1.6
|3.7
|6.6
|4.3
|Facility Services Sweden
|-0.9
|-1.3
|-0.4
|-4.5
|Group functions and eliminations
|-1.6
|-2.2
|-0.5
|-0.7
|L&T Total
|12.1
|25.1
|32.7
|19.1
|Operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|% of net sales
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.5
|12.1
|14.6
|8.4
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.2
|3.4
|8.6
|4.4
|Facility Services Sweden
|-7.1
|-9.6
|-5.8
|-93.5
|L&T Total
|-0.9
|5.5
|9.8
|-9.5
|Adjusted operating profit
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|% of net sales
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|2.8
|12.1
|14.8
|9.4
|Facility Services Finland
|-0.2
|3.4
|8.6
|4.7
|Facility Services Sweden
|-7.1
|-9.6
|-5.8
|-4.8
|L&T Total
|0.0
|6.4
|10.4
|5.4
|EBITDA
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|% of net sales
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|13.9
|21.6
|24.4
|18.9
|Facility Services Finland
|2.5
|6.3
|11.5
|7.3
|Facility Services Sweden
|-3.0
|-4.8
|-1.4
|-14.5
|L&T Total
|6.5
|12.6
|17.0
|9.9
|Gross capital expenditure
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|10.8
|10.0
|7.3
|7.7
|Facility Services Finland
|0.1
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|Facility Services Sweden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Group functions and eliminations
|0.2
|0.1
|0.0
|0.1
|L&T Total
|11.1
|10.5
|8.0
|7.8
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|2024
|2024
|2024
|2024
|MEUR
|1-3
|4-6
|7-9
|10-12
|Circular Economy Business
|10.6
|10.9
|10.8
|11.1
|Facility Services Finland
|1.7
|1.7
|1.7
|1.7
|Facility Services Sweden1
|1.2
|1.3
|1.1
|24.5
|Group functions and eliminations
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|L&T Total
|13.8
|14.1
|13.8
|37.5
|1 Includes impairment of goodwill totalling EUR 23.3 million recognised in December 2024.
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO
For more information:
Chief Financial Officer Joni Sorsanen, tel. +358 50 443 3045
Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions' carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs approximately 7,400 people. Net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 770.7 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment