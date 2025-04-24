“With these innovative features-and now the DOJ's clarified enforcement priorities-we are providing traders and investors with the tools they need to succeed in the evolving financial landscape.” Stated Jorge Guinovart, CEO of VizConnect Exchange.

- Jorge Guinovart, CEO of VizConnect Exchange, LLC PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VizConnect Exchange Introduces Groundbreaking Features for Seamless Trading Amid Favorable Regulatory Shifts.VizConnect Exchange is redefining the cryptocurrency trading experience with the introduction of next-generation features that will empower investors, enhance security, and streamline digital asset transactions. The VizConnect Exchange is set to disrupt the market with its cutting-edge approach to accessibility, security, and AI-driven trading.This announcement coincides with a favorable regulatory shift from the U.S. Department of Justice. In its April 7, 2025 memorandum titled“Ending Regulation By Prosecution,” the DOJ, in accordance with President Trump's Executive Order 14178, reaffirmed that it will no longer pursue enforcement actions that effectively impose regulatory frameworks on digital asset platforms. Instead, it will focus on prosecuting bad actors who misuse digital assets for criminal purposes. This landmark policy creates a more supportive and innovation-friendly environment for platforms like VizConnect Exchange.Key features of the VizConnect Exchange include:.AI-Driven Market Analytics – Advanced predictive analytics to help traders make informed decisions with real-time data insights..Multi-Layer Security Protocols – Incorporating biometric authentication, AI fraud detection, and encrypted blockchain identity verification to protect user assets..Intelligent Trade Execution – A proprietary AI-powered order-matching system that optimizes execution speeds and reduces slippage for traders.“VizConnect Exchange is built with the future of digital asset trading in mind,” said Jorge Guinovart, CEO of VizConnect Exchange.“With these innovative features-and now the DOJ's clarified enforcement priorities-we are providing traders and investors with the tools they need to succeed in the evolving financial landscape.”VizConnect Exchange will launch an early-access beta program, inviting select users to experience the platform's groundbreaking technology before its full rollout this year.About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its' core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT, and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company's experienced Team is driven to increase customers' value, maximize existing capabilities, improve shareholder performance and profitability, increase cost efficiencies, optimize business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis, and simplify business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at ..., or via the website .About VizConnect Exchange, LLC:VizConnect Exchange, LLC is a cryptocurrency centralized exchange focused on providing user-friendly access to digital assets. Through its innovative platform, VizConnect Exchange aims to redefine the cryptocurrency trading experience, offering secure and simplified interactions forusers at all levels of expertise.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.Social Media Links for VizConnect, Inc:@VizConnect@vizconnectPreferred Vendors Listing for Purchasing VizConnect, Inc. Shares:Charles Schwab:Vanguard:

