Death Toll from Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Reaches 51,355
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes in Gaza over the past 24 hours have claimed the lives of at least 50 more Palestinians, pushing the total death toll from Israel’s ongoing assault since October 2023 to 51,355, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry on Thursday.
The ministry also reported that 152 more individuals were hospitalized due to injuries, raising the total number of wounded to 117,248.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.
The Israeli military resumed its deadly campaign in Gaza on March 18, killing nearly 2,000 people and injuring over 5,200 since breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that had been in place since January.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Gaza.
Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.
