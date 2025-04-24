Chery Targets 1 Million Sales In 2 Years With All-Terrain HIMLA Debut At Shanghai Auto Show
In 2024, Chery achieved global sales of 640,000 units, with TIGGO7 emerging as the top-selling A-class SUV. The brand also made a successful foray into the European market. Backed by a global R&D network-spanning 8 research centers, 10 production bases, and regional component hubs-Chery lives up to its "In somewhere, For somewhere" philosophy, tailoring solutions to local markets and solidifying its globalization strategy.
Expanding into new segments, Chery introduced its all-new pickup truck line, HIMLA, at the Shanghai Auto Show. Designed for all-terrain and multi-scenario use, the series-inspired by the Himalayas-features gasoline, diesel, and new energy powertrains, driving the pickup category toward premium, passenger-oriented transformation. This move further diversifies Chery's global product portfolio.
Chery also showcased its advancements in AI through exhibits like the AiMOGA robot and robot dog, offering a glimpse into its vision for the future of mobility. With its family-oriented positioning, global R&D capabilities, and diversified product strategy, Chery is charting a clear path forward. This strategic launch could mark a pivotal moment in its quest to compete among the world's top automakers.
SOURCE Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.
