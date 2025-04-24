Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel Praises Lando Norris For Speaking Up On Mental Health

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has praised McLaren's Lando Norris for showing courage in speaking openly about mental health. Vettel believes Norris' honesty will inspire young fans and break the outdated view that showing emotion is a sign of weakness in sport.

Norris, who began the 2025 season as one of the favourites for the world title after a strong 2024, has had a mixed start to the new campaign. While he won the season-opener in Australia, he has since struggled with consistency and lost the championship lead to teammate Oscar Piastri after a fourth-place finish in Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few seasons, Norris has spoken openly about the pressure of racing, including feeling anxious before races and losing his appetite. Some critics see this as a sign of vulnerability, but Vettel strongly disagrees.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Vettel said,“Self-doubt is the most natural thing there is, but it's the most unnatural thing to talk about - and that's wrong. I think it's very courageous of him to open up. I hope the media supports him and shows it as strength, not weakness.”

Vettel, who retired from Formula 1 in 2022, has always been known for his thoughtful approach to life beyond racing. He compared Norris' openness to other top athletes like Lewis Hamilton and Novak Djokovic, who have also discussed mental wellbeing publicly.

“In the past, drivers were expected to be tough and silent about their emotions. Now, things are changing. Drivers still race hard, but they're also speaking about the pressure they feel, and that's a positive shift,” Vettel added.

He also shared how learning that his childhood hero Michael Schumacher had moments of self-doubt helped him deal with pressure during his own racing career.

“I was relieved when Michael told me he had self-doubt. It helped me realise I wasn't alone,” Vettel said.