The Curling Group Announces Rock League, The World's First Professional Curling League

- Rock League set to launch April 2026; team captains announced -

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The Curling Group announces the official launch of Rock League , the world's first professional curling league featuring six elite mixed-gendered global franchises. Rock League hits the ice in April 2026, with a mission to deliver world-class competition, drive innovation within the sport, and connect curling fans across continents.

"Rock League is a reflection of The Curling Group's vision to professionalize and evolve the sport of curling, uniting fans and athletes from around the world. We're building a global stage where elite play and passion for the sport collide," said Nic Sulsky, co-founder and CEO, The Curling Group. "Today's announcement is just the beginning, with many more details to come, as we work to build a premium experience that will elevate the game for all."

The Season

At launch, Rock League will feature six premier teams competing in a multiformat six-week season kicking off in April 2026, following the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympic Games and 2026 curling world championships. Each week of competition will unfold in a different location, with plans for events in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

The Athletes

Each of the six global franchise teams will be made up of five men and five women. The teams are organized by region, including two from Canada, two from Europe, one from the Asia-Pacific region, and one from the United States. The confirmed league captains are:



Rachel Homan (Canada)

Bruce Mouat (Scotland)

Brad Jacobs (Canada)

Alina Paetz (Switzerland)

Chinami Yoshida (Japan) Korey Dropkin (USA)

Additional participating athletes and team names will be announced in the Fall 2025. To hear from each of the captains, visit RockLeague.

Olympic gold medallists John Morris and Jennifer Jones will serve as strategic advisors to Rock League , particularly as it relates to the creation and selection of the inaugural teams and formats.

"As an athlete, I could have only dreamed about being able to participate in a professional curling league," said Jennifer Jones, strategic advisor, Rock League and TCG ."Now, having the opportunity to help make that dream a reality for the next generation of curlers is a true honour-and it's what inspires us every day as we work to build this league."

In the coming months, more details will be shared regarding Rock League 's inaugural locations, dates, formats, team names, broadcast details, and more.

"When picking our first-ever Rock League captains, we looked at a few key things - including leadership, how they work with teammates, and of course, their skills on the ice," said John Morris, strategic advisor, Rock League and TCG. "As we continue building out the teams in the months ahead, our goal is to create a one-of-a-kind experience that brings out the very best of curling-where longtime rivals might end up as teammates, and rising stars have the chance to cement their legacy as professional athletes."

The Grand Slam of Curling, also owned by The Curling Group, will continue to operate and grow alongside Rock League . For more information on the Grand Slam of Curling, including the 2025-26 season schedule, please visit thegrandslamofcurling .

About The Curling Group

The Curling Group (TCG) is a sports business venture dedicated to revolutionizing the sport of curling through strategic investments and a commitment to innovation and content production. In 2024, The Curling Group acquired the Grand Slam of Curling event series, including global media rights. In April 2026, The Curling Group will launch Rock League, curling's first-ever global professional league.

SOURCE The Curling Group

