3Rd UNESCO High-Level Forum For Museums Opens In Hangzhou

Running through April 25, the forum convenes over 190 participants from more than 60 countries and regions, including museum directors, subject-matter experts, and policymakers. Key outcomes from the event will be presented at the 2025 World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development in Spain this September.

