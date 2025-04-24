Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
3Rd UNESCO High-Level Forum For Museums Opens In Hangzhou

3Rd UNESCO High-Level Forum For Museums Opens In Hangzhou


2025-04-24 05:16:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The forum features keynote speeches, thematic discussions, interactive sessions, and field visits. Delegates from global institutions including Château de Chantilly (France), National Museum of Colombia, National Museum of Singapore, The Jordan Museum, The Palace Museum (China), and Chinese Traditional Culture Museum (China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum), shared their insights on topics ranging from "The Evolution and Transformative Role of Museums" and "Digital Technology and AI Applications" to "Museums as Educational Hubs for Lifelong Learning". Discussions also explored the Virtual Museum of Looted Artifacts, technology showcases, and key issues shaping the future of the museum field.

Running through April 25, the forum convenes over 190 participants from more than 60 countries and regions, including museum directors, subject-matter experts, and policymakers. Key outcomes from the event will be presented at the 2025 World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development in Spain this September.

SOURCE THIRD UNESCO HIGH-LEVEL FORUM FOR MUSEUMS

MENAFN24042025003732001241ID1109467303

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search