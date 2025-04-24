QIC App Wins 'The Innovators' Award By Global Finance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the recognition of its QIC App as one of the top innovations in finance in the Middle East at the annual Global Finance's Innovators Awards for 2025.

The Innovators Awards celebrate financial institutions worldwide that have demonstrated exceptional innovation through groundbreaking solutions and original products and services across diverse sectors and categories.

Recognised as a benchmark for digital excellence, these awards highlight how innovation is transforming the financial industry and enhancing the user experience.

Commenting on the new achievement, Salem Al Mannai, Group CEO of QIC, said:“The recognition of QIC App by Global Finance as one of the region's top digital innovations this year reflects our success at QIC in pioneering the region's digital landscape in the financial sector, allowing customers to better understand their insurance needs while enjoying seamless access to innovative solutions and empowering them to live, drive, and travel with confidence. Our commitment to innovation and our customer-centric approach enable us at QIC to consistently exceed customer expectations and remain the preferred and most trusted insurer in Qatar and beyond.”

Al Mannai added:“We remain dedicated to rewarding this valuable trust with upgraded digital experiences, combined with the most comprehensive financial well-being for each and every one of our customers."

"Our objective is to make QIC App a true digital ecosystem where users can access all their daily services, and we are confident that our commitment to expanding the features of our app will have a positive impact on every single user, ensuring a truly seamless digital experience while making life in Qatar easier and safer.”

QIC App is Qatar's first and only all-in-one platform combining a variety of insurance and non-insurance services, empowering users to live, drive, and travel worry-free while accessing daily services at their fingertips.

The magazine's audience includes senior corporate and financial executives responsible for investment and strategic decisions at companies and financial institutions in more than 180 countries worldwide.