Titan Health Sets The Standard For Best-In-Class Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Titan Health 2024 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Benchmarks

Titan Health 2024 RCM Benchmark Report provides a powerful blueprint for achieving financial resilience in uncertain times

- Todd Hisey, CEO and Co-FounderTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As hospitals across the country face mounting pressure from proposed Medicaid cuts, growing levels of uncompensated care, and rising operational costs, Titan Health today released its 2024 RCM Benchmark Report-a powerful blueprint for achieving financial resilience in uncertain times.The report draws on anonymized client data and public industry metrics to define what best-in-class revenue cycle management (RCM) looks like across the U.S. healthcare landscape. In a year where Congress is contemplating more than $800 billion in federal healthcare cuts and Medicaid uncertainty looms large, the benchmarks signal a path forward for hospitals focused on long-term financial stability.“This is about more than just operational improvement,” said Todd Hisey, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Titan Health.“In an environment where Medicaid comprises up to 54% of revenue for some hospitals and bad debt is rising year-over-year, better RCM isn't optional-it's essential for financial survival.”Titan's benchmarks span the entire lifecycle of RCM-from Accounts Receivable (A/R) and Denials to Zero Balance (ZB) Recovery and Capital Cost Recovery-and spotlights sustained performance beyond the first 30 days, where most vendors fall short.“Too often, hospitals are forced into tough decisions-cutting benefits, trimming staff, or reducing service lines,” said Thomas Hoehner, Co-Founder and Co-CEO.“Our benchmarks show that it's possible to strengthen financial performance without sacrificing care-by recovering more of what you've already earned.”With rising bad debt, charity care, and the real risk of reduced federal funding, hospital CFOs and revenue leaders are looking for ways to do more with less. Titan's model delivers through persistent recovery strategies, advanced analytics, and deep post-30-day expertise that go beyond traditional vendor playbooks.A Path Toward Financial StabilityAt a time when public health services are shrinking and hospitals are asked to do more with fewer resources, Better RCM isn't just operationally smart-it's financially strategic. Titan's data-driven benchmarks help hospital leaders benchmark against top performers, plan more accurately, and chart a course toward sustainable, long-term financial health.The 2024 Titan Health RCM Benchmark Report is now available for hospital and health system leaders. To request a briefing or a copy of the report, contact the Titan Health team on ....

Darcy Dinga

Titan Health

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.