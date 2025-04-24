Aretiico Becomes First UK-Based Certificate Authority To Achieve Webtrust Accreditation

Building sovereign, standards-based trust infrastructure

- Richard Parris, CEO LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aretiico , PLC a UK-based Certificate Authority (CA) focused on sovereign digital trust, announces it has achieved WebTrust accreditation - the globally recognised standard for auditing and validating the security, governance, and compliance of publicly trusted CAs.This achievement makes Aretiico the first Certificate Authority headquartered in the UK to earn WebTrust accreditation, a vital requirement for participation in the global public trust ecosystem.WebTrust is a globally recognised audit developed by CPA Canada and the AICPA. It verifies whether a CA follows internationally accepted best practices in areas like security, identity validation, certificate management, and governance. In short, it proves a CA can be trusted to help keep the internet secure.“Achieving WebTrust accreditation is a critical step in our mission to build sovereign, standards-based trust infrastructure,” said Richard Parris, CEO of Aretiico.“This is not just a compliance milestone - it's a signal that the UK can lead the way in creating trustworthy, scalable, and future-ready digital ecosystems. The importance of this milestone for the UK cannot be overstated.”In an era where digital identity is rapidly becoming central to daily life - powering everything from online banking to government services - having a sovereign, independently operated Root CA within UK jurisdiction ensures greater control, security, and resilience. It removes the need to rely on external parties that may present jurisdictional or operational vulnerabilities.Choosing a WebTrust-backed CA is essential for digital trust - but choosing a sovereign one adds a powerful new layer of control, resilience, and independence.About AretiicoAretiico supports organisations in deploying secure, sovereign cryptographic infrastructure. By helping them retain control over their root-of-trust while remaining fully compliant with international standards, Aretiico is shaping the future of digital trust - rooted in sovereignty, security, and interoperability.Press ContactNigel Stevens...

