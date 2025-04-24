Translate.One Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2025 American Business Awards®

Translate - Stevie Award Gold Winner

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Translate is proud to announce that we have been named the winner of a Gold StevieAward in the Achievement in International Expansion category at the 23rd Annual American Business AwardsThe American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories and Translate was nominated in the Achievement in International Expansion category for Driving Global Communication Through Strategic Expansion and Innovation.More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Translate was recognized for its strategic international expansion efforts, receiving high praise from judges for its rapid growth, impactful industry presence, and innovative blend of human expertise and AI-powered solutions.“Translate has significantly expanded its global footprint through strategic acquisitions and a forward-thinking approach to language services,” said Peter Smith, President of Translate.“This award reflects the hard work of our global team and the trust our clients place in us every day. We're honored to be recognized for our commitment to driving global communication.”Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at .About TranslateTranslate offers innovative language and technology solutions for international businesses and organizations. Through a combination of AI and skilled human resources, Translate improves the efficiency, accuracy, and productivity of the translation processes, enabling clients to succeed on the global stage. Learn more about Translate atAbout the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

