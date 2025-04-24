Experience UK World-Class UK Pavilion At SEA Expo 2025 Championing Innovation And Creativity In Global Entertainment

Experience UK returns to SEA 2025

Experience UK leads the UK Pavilion at SEA Expo 2025, showcasing world-class British companies driving global entertainment and immersive innovation.

- Ian Clappison, CEO of Experience UKLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experience UK, the UK's official trade body for the experience economy, is set to return to the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo 2025 with a bold and expanded UK Pavilion, showcasing a premier line-up of British companies at the forefront of immersive experiences, creative technology, and destination development.Taking place from May 20 - 22, 2025, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, SEA Expo 2025 is gearing up for its seventh and most ambitious edition yet. As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 strategy, the event provides a central platform for global leaders, innovators, and investors to converge and shape the Kingdom's entertainment and leisure transformation.The UK Pavilion - located at Booth 4C441 - will feature a curated delegation of the UK's most innovative companies delivering world-class projects in theme parks, live shows, immersive retail, museums, branded experiences, and more.“We are proud to return to SEA Expo with an even stronger presence in 2025,” said Ian Clappison, CEO of Experience UK.“The UK Pavilion is a showcase of the world-class talent and ingenuity our members bring to the global market. As Saudi Arabia drives forward its Vision 2030 goals, UK companies are uniquely positioned to support and collaborate on transformative entertainment, cultural, and tourism projects throughout the region.”Featured Exhibitors at the UK Pavilion (Booth 4C441):.7thSense – Pioneers in advanced AV and immersive display technologies, powering landmark attractions worldwide..Attractions – Leading guest experience app developers for theme parks and destinations..Charcoalblue – Global design consultants specialising in performance spaces and immersive environments..Gandey World Class Productions – Producers of large-scale live entertainment and cultural spectaculars..Katapult – Themed attraction and destination designers serving 95 million annual visitors across 26 countries..Little Lion Entertainment – Creators of groundbreaking live video-game attractions including PAC-MAN Live Experience..Mascots Inc – Providers of bespoke character mascots for global brands such as Disney, Ferrari, and Mattel..Performit Live – Specialists in real-time interactive digital characters using AI and human performers..Severn Lamb & Trams International – International leaders in sustainable people-mover and rail-based transport systems..Ucargo – Experts in entertainment logistics and freight management across live events and large-scale productions..VAvR Global Alliance by Ventola Projects – Suppliers of LED lighting and display technology for leisure environments..Viewpoint Videos – Developers of wearable souvenir video systems for attractions, coasters, ziplines, and experiences.Also Represented on the UK Pavilion Delegation:.Cornflower.JP Show Systems.Holovis.Vision XS.Deluxe Group.DJ Willrich.Clark Door.Disguise.The Business Creative.NEWSUBSTANCE.Privalgo.Stephen Spencer + Associates.Preloaded.Spur CreativeTogether, this delegation underscores the UK's depth of expertise and creativity in building world-class entertainment destinations and experiences.Strategic UK Government SupportExperience UK' stakeholder, HM Government's Department for Business and Trade, will also be present on the show floor at Booth 4D450, adjacent to the UK Pavilion. The Department will be available throughout the event to support UK companies with introductions, insights, and strategic export advice.ENDS----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About SEA Expo 2025Now in its seventh edition, the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Expo is the Middle East's leading trade event for the entertainment and leisure industry. With over 300 local and international brands and 15,000+ visitors expected, the 2025 edition will showcase the latest advancements in amusement rides, experiential technologies, interactive attractions, and destination development.Taking place against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, SEA Expo is a driving force behind the Kingdom's commitment to positioning itself as a global entertainment hub. The event offers unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and investment within the rapidly evolving regional market -About Experience UKExperience UK is the national trade body representing the UK's experience economy. Its members are globally recognised for delivering creative, operational, and technical solutions for theme parks, museums, FECs, festivals, immersive retail, exhibitions, and brand experiences. In partnership with the Department for Business and Trade and a dedicated Industry Advisory Board, Experience UK supports its members through international trade missions, insight-led research, and participation at major global expos and conferences -

