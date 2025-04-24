Tahira Kashyap Unveils Her ‘3.0 Version’ As She Resumes Work Amid Breast Cancer Relapse Treatment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap, is back with a renewed spirit as she introduces her“3.0 version” while resuming work amidst her ongoing breast cancer relapse treatment.

Known for her resilience and positivity, Tahira continues to inspire as she balances her professional commitments with her journey towards recovery, showcasing strength and determination every step of the way. Days after revealing her breast cancer relapse, Tahira shared a heartfelt life update on April 24. The author expressed her gratitude to the universe and God for granting her the chance to evolve into a "better version" of herself.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared a photo of herself with a laptop screen displaying the text of her life update. The text on her laptop screen read,“Interval INT/EXT DAY UNIVERSE. After a brief interim this woman in question holds her laptop to write another script one more time. With gratitude in her heart, prayer on her lips and a smile beaming through her eyes she mumbles ME Thank you universe, thank you God for all the challenges and all the blessings (sic).”

She added,“Had it not been for these obstacles, I wouldn't have acknowledged your love. Thank you for giving me another opportunity to become a better version of myself. And so here's to Tahira 3.0 version! Back to the grind, back to the hustle, back to life, and so glad to be back at work! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost :) TO BE CONTD.... (sic).”

Reacting to her post, Tahira's husband, Ayushmann, dropped a red heart emoji. Aparshakti Khurana, Nakuul Mehta, Saiyami Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, and several others expressed their support by dropping red heart emojis.

On April 7, Tahira Kashyap took to social media to announce that her breast cancer had relapsed for the second time.

She had written,“Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this. When life gives you lemons make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it's a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away.”

Tahira was first diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in 2018.