Hindus Deliberately Targeted To Inflame Passions In Country, Says CWC Resolution

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) The Congress Working Committee, which met on Thursday to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, said in a resolution that the terrorists targeted particularly Hindus to inflame passion in the country.

“The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity,” the CWC said in a resolution.

The CWC expressed its deepest shock and condemnation of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists and left more than 20 others grievously injured.

The CWC blamed Pakistan for the attack and said,“This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity.”

It also demanded a thorough probe into the intelligence and security failures that led to the horrific massacre of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

“These lapses must be examined in the public interest. Only then can justice be seen to be served for the victims and their families,” the CWC in a statement said.

The CWC also paid tribute to the local pony handlers and tourist guides -- one of whom was martyred while trying to protect tourists.“Their selfless act,” the party said,“was a testament to the enduring spirit of India.”

The CWC also flagged concerns over the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which draws lakhs of pilgrims from across the country. It urged the government to implement robust, transparent, and proactive security measures without delay to ensure the safety of both pilgrims and the tourism-dependent local population.

While acknowledging the widespread condemnation of the massacre from political parties and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress criticized the BJP for allegedly using the tragedy to stoke division.“It is deeply disturbing that the BJP, through its official and proxy social media handles, is exploiting this national tragedy to sow discord and polarization -- at a time when unity is the need of the hour,” the party said.