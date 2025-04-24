Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poster Launched On 2Nd April To Celebrate Asian Unity Day By Asian Unity Alliance At AAFT

2025-04-24 05:13:32
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 2nd April 2025: To mark the celebration of Asian Unity Day, a special poster was launched on 2nd April at the campus of AAFT, Marwah Studios, Noida Film City by the Asian Unity Alliance. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of faculty members, students, and administrative staff, reaffirming their commitment to the values of unity and cooperation across the Asian continent.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT and a renowned global cultural ambassador, addressed the gathering and emphasized the significance of Asian Unity Day. In his inspiring speech, Dr. Marwah highlighted the importance of cultural collaboration, mutual respect, and shared growth among Asian nations. He urged the youth to become ambassadors of peace and harmony in the region.

“Asian Unity Day is a reminder of our shared history, culture, and aspirations. By standing together, we can create a future filled with opportunities, innovation, and peace across Asia,” said Dr. Marwah.

The poster launch marks the beginning of a series of events and initiatives by the Asian Unity Alliance aimed at fostering regional cooperation and cultural exchange.

The celebration concluded with a group pledge by the attendees to promote unity and understanding among Asian communities worldwide.

