Dr. Dhruv Galgotia Highlights Empowerment For The Global South At THE Asia Universities Summit 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 24th April 2025: Highlighting India's rising influence in global education, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, represented the country at the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit 2025, held in Macau in partnership with the Macau University of Science and Technology.
Dr. Galgotia was a featured panelist in a key discussion titled "Empowering Research Growth: Can the Global South Keep Up with Research Superpowers?" The session brought together academic leaders from across the world to discuss how universities in emerging economies can strengthen their research capabilities and build impactful partnerships.
Speaking alongside renowned global scholars including Victor V. Ramraj (University of Victoria), Mai Har SHAM (The Chinese University of Hong Kong), and Ts. Dr. Praveena Rajendra (Taylor's University), Dr. Galgotia emphasized the need for inclusive and collaborative research systems.
Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said "For true innovation to flourish, we must democratize access to knowledge and resources not just within institutions, but across countries and communities. We believe that research should not be limited to a privileged few. Our mission is to create an inclusive ecosystem where students and scholars from all backgrounds are encouraged to question, explore, and innovate. We are actively investing in world-class research infrastructure, international collaborations, and faculty development to ensure that our young minds are equipped to tackle the world's most pressing challenges. This commitment is deeply aligned with the vision of India's National Education Policy, which calls for a research-driven, globally connected academic future."
As the summit continues to explore Asia's emerging role in the global academic and innovation ecosystem, Galgotias University remains committed to advancing inclusive, sustainable, and globally connected higher education. This participation underscores the university's growing stature as a catalyst for research and development in India and beyond.
