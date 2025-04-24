Gun Battle In Dera Ismail Khan, Rocket Attack On Police Vehicle In Lakki Marwat Leave Four Injured

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Two suspected armed individuals were arrested in injured condition following a fierce exchange of gunfire with police in the jurisdiction of Shorkot Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a separate act of terrorism, unidentified assailants targeted a traffic police mobile unit with a rocket launcher in Lakki Marwat, injuring two officers.

According to a spokesperson for Dera Police, SHO Shorkot along with a team rushed to the scene after receiving reports of suspicious armed individuals on a motorcycle.

As soon as the suspects spotted the police, they opened fire. In the retaliatory response by police, both suspects were wounded and taken into custody. Two 9mm pistols along with ammunition were recovered from their possession, and their motorcycle was also seized.

In another incident, unknown terrorists launched a rocket attack on a traffic police vehicle near Darra Pezu Bazaar in Lakki Marwat district around 5 a.m. Police sources said the blast left Traffic In-Charge Imran and driver Islamuddin with minor injuries, while the vehicle was completely gutted in the ensuing fire.

Local sources noted that traffic police officers routinely begin patrolling early in the morning, while regular police personnel usually remain confined to their stations by evening. Traffic police have also faced allegations of extortion from drivers of heavy vehicles in the past.

Following the rocket attack, local police and firefighting teams reached the site and extinguished the flames engulfing the vehicle. Investigations into both incidents are underway.