Massive Russian Strike On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 9, Total Casualties Reach 63

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The enemy attack on Kyiv killed 9 people, injured 63, hospitalized 42, including 6 children.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Telegram .

“Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv. According to preliminary data, 9 people were killed , 63 were injured, 42 were hospitalized, including 6 children,” the report says.

Residential buildings have been damaged: people are being searched for under the rubble.

Fires broke out in garages, administrative buildings, and non-residential buildings. Cars and dry grass burned due to falling debris. Firefighters extinguished the fires.

Seven private houses damaged by enemy drones inregion

At present, the consequences of the night shelling are being eliminated in 5 districts of the capital. Psychologists and cynologists of the State Emergency Service are working.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 24, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones and missiles . Fires broke out in several districts due to falling debris, and there are victims.

Photo: SES