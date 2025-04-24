Enemy Attacks Railroad Infrastructure Overnight, Injuring Two People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 24, the railway infrastructure came under enemy fire, and there are wounded.

This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As a result of a combined enemy attack in Ukraine, two railway workers were wounded: a conductor in Zhytomyr and a driver in Kyiv . The condition of both workers is satisfactory, they are being examined by doctors,” the statement said.

Also in Kyiv and Kharkiv region, the shelling damaged the technical track and the administrative and technical buildings of the railroad.

Trains continue to run on schedule, Ukrzaliznytsia added.

Massive Russian strike on: death toll rises to 9, total casualties reach 63

As a reminder, on the night of April 24, an air alert was declare throughout Ukraine due to enemy drones and missiles. It was reported that in the Kyiv region, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in three districts - fires broke out.

Photo: Ukrzaliznytsia