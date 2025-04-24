MIA: Rubble Of House Being Cleared In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District, Search Ongoing For Two Children

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the night of April 24, rescuers of the State Emergency Service eliminated about 40 fire centers that arose after enemy strikes. In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, the rubble of a house is being dismantled, and two children are being searched for.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He emphasized that Kyiv and the region, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were under a massive combined Russian attack.

According to Klymenko, Kyiv suffered the most: rescuers worked at 13 locations. Tragic consequences in Sviatoshynskyi district. The rubble of a destroyed house is still being cleared. Engineers, rescue workers and search dogs are involved.

“Phone calls can be heard from under the rubble - the search will continue until they are sure they have found everyone. There is information about two children who still cannot be found at the scene,” he emphasized.

The police are also going around the apartments in the nearest buildings, checking on people's condition.

According to Klymenko, as of 7:30 a.m., 9 people were killed in Kyiv as a result of the Russian strike . More than 70 others suffered various injuries. Restrictions have been imposed on the work of emergency services.

“Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police are involved at every location where people have suffered. It is important to help the victims survive the acute phase and identify psychological trauma that requires further treatment at the right time,” the Interior Minister said.

He also noted that the liquidation work was carried out all night under the threat of repeated shelling. In the Zhytomyr region, the enemy struck again at a unit of the State Emergency Service that arrived to extinguish a fire. A 39-year-old rescuer was injured.

“Attacks on civilians, on emergency services while rescuing people is Russia's style. We have experienced this many times. That is why Ukraine insists on a complete and immediate ceasefire, because it is, first of all, an end to the killing of our people,” Klymenko emphasized.

As a reminder, on the night of April 24, an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine due to enemy drones and missiles. It was reported that in the Kyiv region, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in three districts - fires broke out.