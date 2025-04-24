General Staff Reports 168 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 23, a total of 168 combat engagements occurred along the front lines. In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled 56 assault actions by the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , sharing operational information as of 08:00 Tuesday, April 24, according to Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike and 111 airstrikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using four missiles and dropping 228 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, there were 6,289 shellings, including 175 with multiple rocket launch systems, and 2,961 kamikaze drones were deployed," the report reads.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes in the areas of the following settlements: Osoivka, Myropilske, and Ulanove in Sumy region; Borova in Kharkiv region; Druzhkivka, Sloviansk, Myrnohrad, Chernihivka, and Lyman in Donetsk region; Novopavlivka and Mezhova in Dnipropetrovsk region; Pavlivka and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region; and Tokarivka in Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck 10 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, two UAV control points, one electronic warfare system, four artillery systems, and another important enemy target.

Border guards destroy 10 occupants and communication antenna near Vovchansk

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses four times near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , one enemy attack was repelled near Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , 20 attacks took place. The enemy attempted to penetrate Ukraine's defenses near Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiya, and Ridkodub.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 offensive actions by the invaders near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , one engagement was recorded near Klishchiivka.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian forces carried out 25 attacks near Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk, and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 assaults near Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the enemy launched 15 attacks near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Skudne, Rivnopil, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , Russians attempted three advances near Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Lobkove.

Russians preparing to intensify assault operations along entirefrontline – military spox

In the Prydniprovske sector , there was one unsuccessful enemy attempt to advance.

In the Huliaipole sector , no engagements were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive group formations were spotted.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also continue holding the enemy back in Russia's Kursk region . In this sector, the enemy carried out 20 airstrikes over the past day, dropping 41 guided aerial bombs, launching 423 shellings (including 19 with MLRS). The Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy assaults.

According to Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces from February 24, 2022, to April 24, 2025, amount to approximately 945,330 personnel, with 1,060 lost over the past day alone.