Aftermath Of Russian Strikes In Zhytomyr Region Revealed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Zhytomyr region, as a result of combined Russian air attacks, a rescuer was injured, while State Emergency Service (SES) equipment, garages, and residential buildings were damaged.

This was reported on Facebook by Vitalii Bunechko, Head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Once again, Russia shows the world what it means by its 'desire for peace.' Last night, Zhytomyr region suffered several combined air attacks. As a result of the enemy shelling, private garages were damaged, and a fire broke out. The blast wave also shattered windows in several multi-story apartment buildings,” Bunechko wrote.

According to him, during a second strike, one rescuer was wounded, and four SES vehicles were damaged. The fire was extinguished over a total area of 2,500 square meters. A total of 46 personnel and seven units of equipment were involved in firefighting efforts.



































Bunechko added that the elimination of consequences is ongoing. Necessary assistance is being provided to homeowners affected by the strikes, and a commission is working to promptly process applications for financial support to restore damaged properties.

Massive Russian strike onresults in major destruction, large fires

As reported by Ukrinform, nine regions of Ukraine came under heavy Russian attack overnight, on April 24. The most affected was Kyiv, where nine people were killed, over 70 injured, and search efforts continue.